The climate change is real and so are it's future repercussions we have exhausted enough of our planet's resources and the fact that difference is the only constant as we evolve, it's high time we did something about it, we owe it to ourselves.

Clean technology is another way of making amends in certain sectors; technology to be specific. Clean technology is a general term for technology that aims to reduce reliance on non-renewable resources and promotes sustainable development.

The idea is to create a world which is more energy efficient and less wasteful. The term “clean technology” or “clean tech” may also involve a market-driven program with money incentive. Clean is everything but more than green.

Clean technology, or ‘clean-tech,' should not be confused with the terms such as environmental technology or green tech.

Nanotechnology understands and control of a couple of matter of dimensions between approximately 1 and 100 nanometers. Which further lead to a whole new world of nanoscale science, engineering, and technology, nanotechnology involves imaging, measuring, and manipulating matter at this length scale. It is the science and technology of accurately managing the structure of matter at the molecular level.

The term nanotechnology signifies numerous different specialties and fields that include engineering, chemistry, electronics, and medicine as well.

Since we are talking about nanotechnology, it is necessary to know not only about its origin but also the originator, the Physicist Richard Feynman, is known as the father of nanotechnology. The study and application of Nanoscience and nanotechnology surround to tiny things and can also be used crosswise all the other science fields, such as chemistry, biology, physics, materials science, and engineering.

The twenty-first-century technology is shifting from micro to nanotechnology. Nanotechnology is the future, and it is an undeniable truth, companies from all over the world are adamant about creating awareness about the same. It comes with perks like Faster, smaller, and more powerful computers that consume lesser power, with better and lasting batteries, more functional, and accurate medical diagnostic equipment, improved vehicle fuel efficiency thereby providing better gas mileage.

Author: Rishika Chhabra