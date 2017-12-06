Godaddy News Archive 2017

- (December 06, 2017) Improved online security for small businesses in India, added Powered by security platform Sucuri, “Website Security” and McAfee protections.
- (November 28, 2017) Announced strategic partnership with Singapore-based e-commerce firm Shopmatic. It would enable customers to connect domain names to Shopmatic for building a global presence.
- (September 20, 2017) Launched easy-to-manage hosting platform for Small Businesses who need advanced solutions with more power. The platform optimized for high-traffic websites, e-commerce, and resource-heavy internet sites.
- Gilbert agrees to pay GoDaddy more than $800K for economic development. To keep the tech giant satisfied with its office space. In return, Godaddy signed a new 10-year lease with Everest Holdings, the owner of the building near Guadalupe Road and Arizona Avenue. The company would expand its footprint by 15,000 square-feet, occupying a total of 180,000 square feet. It would invest $15 million in improvements to its call center in the El Dorado Tech Center Business Park.
- (August 23, 2017) Launched TrustedSite security certificates by integrating with McAfee SECURE. It would automatically scan websites for malware and malicious links. McAfee trust-mark seal would display, hence increase the trust and online conversions.
- (August 18, 2017) GoDaddy drops Uniregistry again and stops offering Unregistry TLD's. It is due to price hikes which cause frustration and uncertainty. For existing customers, the company partnered with Hexonet’s 1API GMBH to take over the backend management of the domain names. Customers would continue to manage their existing Unregistry domains through GoDaddy platform linked to Hexonet’s backend. The customers would lose Whois privacy on their Unregistry domains.
- (July 27, 2017) Launched WordPress premium support so provide Small Businesses With 24×7 Expertise
- (July 19, 2017) Sold Managed Hosting Provider PlusServer to BC Partners for €397 million ($456 million). In December 2016, GoDaddy acquired PlusServer based in Cologne, Germany as a part of Host Europe Group (HEG). The company would repay its €500 million bridge loan using this cash.
- (April 4, 2017) Acquired Host Europe Group (HEG), the largest privately-owned web services provider in Europe with 1.7+ million customers. This acquisition brought NamesCon to Godaddy.
- (Feb 23, 2017) GoDaddy Partners with WP Elevation and OSTraining to Provide Free WordPress Education Resources. Web Developers & Designers now have Immediate and free Access to high-quality New Educational Content.
- (PR NewswireJanuary 25, 2017) GoDaddy Canada launches new Mobile-Optimized Website Builder with Smart Learning System for Managing a Complete Online Presence. Integrated with a set of marketing and e-commerce tools. Consequently, to help anyone create an audience for their idea or business and driving sales. Smart Learning System pre-filled with relevant section and professional images enables people to design a professional website in under an hour, even on a mobile phone.
- (January 25, 2017) Godaddy launches Godaddy Gocentral which helps people build an audience and achieve results for their ideas online.