The environmentalists have been adamant about the raising concerns of adverse conditions of our mother earth and have reached the final stop; Artificial- Intelligence. Now, what is AI? It is the development of computer systems to perform the tasks that require human intelligence such as translating language, speech recognition, etc. With the help of AI, the naturists have been able to come up with vital plans regarding the conservation of what’s remaining ahead of us.

Global warming is real, and there is a real chance of extinction of humankind if we continue to exhaust the resources we have at hand. Nature is a very delicate topic to talk about. With the emergence of industries resulted in depletion of trees because of deforestation, which further leads to soil erosion now that the trees have been cut the soil has nothing to grasp on. Lesser the trees, lessen the purity of the air we breathe, making humankind more prone to diseases. That’s where the duty of environmentalists begin, as the AI asses major threats, suggests alternative solutions.

The conditions of the environment are degrading with every minute all because of negligence and arrogance of few which is going to affect many in the coming future, and the artificial intelligence suggests some ways to delay the fate of our Earth. Like Smart agriculture and food systems, The AI-enhanced agriculture involves automatic data collection, decision-making and corrective actions with the help of robots for early detection of crop diseases and relating issues, to provide timed nutrition to livestock; cattle, and generally to advance the agricultural inputs and returns build on supply and demand. It promises to increase the resource efficiency of the agriculture industry, lowering the use of water, and pesticides which cause damage to critical ecosystems and increase resilience to climate extremes. Hence, reducing wastage of resources, workforce, time, energy.

The naturists, with the help of artificial intelligence, can help in saving what is left before we exhaust the rare non-renewable resources. Artificial Intelligence constitutes of the machines which are designed and programmed in such a way that they think and act like a human. Our lives have changed by AI because of this technology used in a vast range of areas of our day to day chores.

Author: Rishika Chhabra