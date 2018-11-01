Latest News And Web Hosting Review Plexhosted

Key Selling Point: Microsoft Cloud Solutions Provider and managed services
Services offered: competitive business-class email, collaboration, enterprise instant messaging, and SaaS website hosting solutions that are cost-effective, secure, and well managed
Establishment: 2010
Headquarter: Jamestown, Rhode Island
Support: 24/7/365 for technical and deployment
Recent News:
PlexHosted Announces Cloud-Based Hosting Support for Microsoft's hosted SharePoint Server 2016 for Multi-Tenant and Dedicated Server Services