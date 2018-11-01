Latest News And Web Hosting Review MainOne

MainOne: Africa Web Hosting

Key Selling Point:

West Africa’s leading connectivity and data center solutions company

Services offered have revolutionary impact on businesses in terms of efficiency, cost savings and flexibility

Services Offered: Cloud hosted Servers

Data Center: MDX-i (Tier III certified data center)

Target Customers: Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) in Nigeria

Partnerships with other companies:

Whogohost – leading web solutions company provides domain registration, web hosting and cloud services.

Accredited .NG Reseller and is currently one of the top three .NG Domain Registrars in Nigeria.

Authorized Google Apps Reseller in Nigeria and is a certified partner of Cloudflare, IBM, Interswitch and the Nigeria Internet Registration Association.

Partnership Benefits: Businesses deliver new services at the scale and speed to most advanced public cloud

Executives:

CEO (Chief Executive Officer): Funke Opeke

Senior Marketing Manager: Tayo Ashiru