Latest News And Review SiteTech Hosting

Key Selling Points

  • New Zealand’s largest hosting and cloud services providers

Services Offered: cloud servers, dedicated servers, and shared hosting

Establishment: 2004

Executive

Director: Nathan Russ

Target Customers: large enterprises with small to medium enterprises

What for Customers?

  • A full range of services to customers.
  • Hosting services tailored to the specific needs
  • Best performance and reliability across the product range.

Latest News

  • (14 March 2017) SiteTech announced acquisition of Kiwi hosting, WebSlice Limited, New Zealand
