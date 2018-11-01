Latest News And Web Hosting Review Interlink HU

‘Dot Roll’ is a trusted domain hosting and web services provider based in Hungary. It is a member of the Docler Holding Group and is an ICANN accredited registrar of domains and offers services such as domain name registration, domain transfer, virtual private servers, whois, web hosting and DNS management. Interlink.hu also offers web hosting services which operate in 2 plans: the dot roll mini hosting plan and the basic dot roll hosting plan. It provides 99.9% guaranteed network uptime. The company has well-trained customer service professionals that are available 24/7 on phone, fax and email for consultations.

Interlink.hu : Company Overview

Interlink is Hungary based web hosting company. It is IT based solution and software Development Company with a strong customer focus. It builds software by using a customer driven development methodology. Interlink helps you to look forward to great products with outstanding service and the best possible support. It has great uptime and its plans are affordable and reasonable. Reliability and Uptime Report

Interlink has achieved 100% uptime last week. With 0 existing domains were deleted, 1 domains were transferred away, 0 new domains were registered with Interlink and 0 domains were transferred to Interlink from other web hosts. It is a reliable web hosting company.

Plan and Pricing

Interlink offers you the services of – Mini hosting dotroll and basic hosting dotroll. It has various web hosting plans. It offers you the facility of – business service management, service level management, IT operation management, configuration management, monitoring, manager of managers and auto discovery. It has a list of plans from which you can choose any of the plans as per your need and budget. It has various plans for small business to big organization. Its plans are affordable and reasonable.

Features and Control Panel

Interlink offers a high range of scalable and dynamic IT Management Solutions like: Configuration Management, Service Level Management, IT Operations Management, Business Service Management and Enterprise Systems Management. It is the provider of choice for some of the largest organizations around the globe. With a strong customer focus, it builds its software using a customer driven development methodology. It offers great uptime and is a reliable organization. Its control panel is easy to use and helps you to manage your website.

Technical Support

Interlink.hu offers 24/7 technical support. It has knowledgeable, experienced and dedicated technical support staff. Whenever any problem occurs you need not to worry. You just have to contact its technical support staff and they are always ready to help and assist you. The main goal of this company is customer satisfaction. It offers technical support through various ways.

Pros

Interlink.hu has various pros, some of the major pros are – great uptime, reliability, management system, great IT solution, 24/7 technical support, easy to use control panel, affordable and reasonable plans and many more.

Cancellation and Refund Policy

However Interlink.hu is a reliable web hosting company and provides great service, but still if you have any problem occurs then need not to worry. You can cancel its service at any point of time. Interlink.hu offers money back guarantee within 30 days of its purchase. So there is no issue to give it one chance. Conclusion:

Overall Interlink.hu is a good web hosting company. It offers various plans and services. Its plans are in a budgetary form. It provides 30-day money back guarantee so there is no risk to try it once. Its technical support staff is also amazing. They are always ready to help and assist you. Its uptime is great with high reliability. So, it is a good web hosting company. And it is worthy to spend your bucks on it.