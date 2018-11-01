Latest News And Web Hosting Review Payperhost

Payperhost : Company Overview

Payperhost, a web design service provider, started in 2006 in Central Europe. After a span of time, company has started offering high-quality web hosting services to clients. PaaS (Platform as a service) is used by a company which takes care of everything. The idea of reseller pay-as-you-go hosting was tested by company which resulted in great success, as it was liked by most of the Web design companies. It offers a differentiation and competitive edge which is difficult to copy. Moreover, last few years hard work, efforts makes Payperhost being proudly announced as a global leader in pay-as-you-go hosting.

Reliability & Performance/ Uptime Report

Payperhost delivers highly reliable and secure hosting services which results in great performance of site. Uptime report states that company offers 99.9 percent server uptime guarantee. It is quite a good figure which simply makes understand that website of clients are rarely goes down and max time they are up. So, overall good uptime with high reliability leads to great customer satisfaction.

Hosting Plans

Web hosting of Payperhost comprises of Shared hosting, SEO Hosting & Reseller hosting services. Features offered in all the three are Unlimited amount of RAM & CPU, pre-compiled and cached PHP files in RAM, All site files on prompt SSDs, Full MySQL cached in RAM and fast SSDs, 180 backups on automated basis, End to end data protection against bit rot. Reseller hosting also includes free site migration, free e-mail migration, international invoicing.

Features & Control Panel

Guarantee for refunding money in 30 days

Automated data backup

99.9% Uptime Guarantee

30 Days money back guarantee

Free trial period of 3 days

PHP 5.6 and Apache 2.4

Unlimited PHP & MySQL 5.5

POP3, IMAP, SMTP

RoundCube Webmail

Automatic Antispam

Catchall email account

Unlimited RAM & CPU

Support

A very good customer support/ service is rendered to clients by Payperhost. Customer care team is highly dedicated and committed to meet their clients needs, and to fulfill this, their talented, qualified and experienced staff used latest technologies, design, innovation so that they can deliver great output and great satisfaction to their customers.

To provide excellent support, the team of customer care is readily available to assist them with their queries or technical issues. They treat each and every client in the same manner and fairly without any discrimination.

Pros

Great Customer Support

Prompt & Easy to use Web host

Pay only for what you use

No monthly hosting packages

User is not bound by any contract

No overselling & advertisements

There are no teaser prices & up selling

No hidden fees from clients

Priority is given to quality service and support

Customers served in a friendly manner

Secure & Reliable services

Cancellation/ Refund Policy

A Cancellation policy states that a client needs to contact the company first for cancelling his account. Company has a provision of termination of the account or services used by client and give a complete refund to them if client applies for the same within 30 days of the registration of service. Thus, a refund policy allows a client to ask for a full refund within 30 days. If a period of 30 days gets over and then client ask for a refund, he is entitled for the refund of amount which is present in his account at the time of request after deducting the outstanding amount, if there is any. When refund is done, clients account will be terminated by company.

Conclusion

Payperhost, a reliable and professional web host, is very committed and loyal towards bringing max satisfaction to customers in a fair way. Excellent Customer support, 30 days money back guarantee, uptime guarantee, security and backup on automated basis are useful features offered by the provider.