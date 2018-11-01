Latest News And Web Hosting Review Pure-hosting

Share your valuable feedback, comments or suggestions on Hosting Review Pure-hosting

Pure-hosting.com : Company Overview

Pure-hosting.com offers the most reliable and cost-effective hosting services in the industry since 1997. They provide services according to customer`s needs and demands. Their datacenter located in Burlington Massachusetts. Moreover, they provide shared hosting services with online development, web design and marketing. Company offers three types of ideal hosting packages. They provide easy and instant setup for client`s websites. For customer`s convenience, company offers round the clock support along with great uptime. Customer can contact user friendly support team 24/7 for any technical issue.

Reliability and Uptime Performance

Company provides outstanding redundant, top-class architecture and fulfills needs of shared hosting customers. They offer UNIX and Windows platforms supported by Dell PowerEdge servers and Cisco 6509 enterprise class switches. Additionally, Cisco Arrow point load balancers and network connections provides great reliability and high performance. Their advanced tools give regular security and Cisco Pix Firewall by external system experts that ensure stable environment.

Through web hosting services, customers get 99.99% uptime guarantee. Clients can choose from hosting account such as virtual, dedicated and shared hosting solutions

Plans and Pricing

Their shared hosting packages are created with Intel Xeon processors; redundant disk subsystem depends on RAID and SAS technology, enterprise hardware and hot plug redundant power for performance and reliability. Package includes plans starting with `Entry`, `Professional`, `Business` and `Enterprise`.

These all shared hosting plans include common features such as RAID storage, monthly traffic, web control panel, complete email support, Windows and Linux platform, FTP access, PHP, Perl, SSI and MySQL, daily backups, unlimited sub domains and many more.

Virtual server packages come with VPS light unmanaged, VPS light Managed and VPS pro managed plans. All three of them include 1,1 and 2 vCPU, RAM, Disk space, and 10 megabit bandwidth. Additionally, customers get SSH root access, control panel and Intel xeon core also.

Moreover, their dedicated server packages offer both managed and unmanaged options along with root password, single IP address, 10 mbit/ bandwidth and Linux operating system.

Key Features

Pure-hosting.com continually upgrades network technology and hardware infrastructure for their customers. They provide latest professional business hosting and server solutions. Datacenters are packed with multiple fiber optic connections, UPS, temperature control, anti-fire systems, advanced network infrastructure, anti-intrusion and autonomous generators. Their platform includes various unique features with immediate restores non responsive services and monitor workload levels. Company offers advanced hosting solutions for their clients. Email services come with unlimited auto responders and newsletter manager that design and professional services will make marketing less complicated. Their highly trained staff assists customers 24 hours.

Technical Support

Pure-hosting.com has friendly support team to help 24/7. Team assists their customers with hosting, domain and online presence needs. Company offers every means of communication via email, online form submission or by phone. Moreover, user guide is also available for the clients.

Pros

Webhost assist their customers at affordable price, package prices low as compared to other hosting services, money back guarantee.

Cancellation and Refund Policy

Customers are entitled pro rata refund based upon remaining period of client`s account. For account cancellation, clients can give written request to support team.

Conclusive Remarks

Overall, Pure-hosting.com is the leading web hosting company, offering professional virtual, dedicated and virtual server solutions. They maintain high uptime guarantee along with total satisfaction. Company provides data hosting service and professional web hosting solutions at competitive prices. Their hosting nodes developed with enterprise hardware, hot plug redundant, RAID technology for maximum reliability.