Latest News And Web Hosting Review Web Com

Web.com: Company Overview

Web.com has been in the industry of Web Hosting from several years. It is recognized all over the world. The services that this hosting company provides are domain registration, website design, web hosting services, SSL certificates, e-commerce hosting and many other amazing services. The company not only supports small enterprises but also medium enterprises. It helps you to build your own website in just three simple steps. Web.com offers one single hosting package. Reliability and Uptime Report

It offers excellent hosting speed to its clients. It is reliable hosting service with excellent up time statistics. This ensures that client web sites will run throughout the day and night. It has well equipped data centers. It has excellent Internet infrastructure. It provides 99.9% uptime guarantee on Web hosting sites. An uptime guarantee is a good sign of a Web host commitment of keeping your site smoothly running. Plan and Pricing

Services Offered

Web Hosting, Domain Name Registration

Key Selling Points

Low Cost, AdvancedWeb site development packages, services span advanced interactive database drivenweb site development, advanced portal development, heavy web based programming, web application development, content management systems, good website design, graphic design and multimedia components including flash animation development, e-commerce site solutions including a shopping cart using osCommerce, web site maintenance and support, search engine optimization, search engine marketing and social media marketing. Programmers and web site developers are experts at php, mysql, JavaScript and other internet tools and languages.

It offers the facility of – Essential Hosting, Professional Hosting and Premium Hosting on monthly term basis. It provides the plans for Starter, Professionals and Managed. Its plans are reliable as well as affordable. Its various plans facilitate hosting services for starters to professionals.

Features and Control Panel

It offers numerous open source applications, easy to use website builder, Site Restore Automatic Backup, 1-Click Install WordPress® Blog, Ample Disk Space, Extensive Program Language Support, FTP Access, Leverage Existing Domain Name and many more. It also provides unlimited web storage space, FTP accounts, hostable domains, bandwidth, and MySQL databases. It also provides variety of developmental languages like Perl 5, Python 2.4 and PHP 5. The company also allows both Unix/Linux along with Windows based hosting to its customers, so that they can get the choice. It offers limited free functionality and tons of templates.

Technical Support

Web.com customer care desk is available all day and night throughout the year. Its tech support team tries to satisfy its client’s need adequately. It also offers the facility of technical support to look accessibility throughout for technical difficulties of clients.

Pros

Web.com has lots of plus points some of them are – easy to use, cheap during first month, unlimited pages, Initial setup is fine, everything is organized, easy to navigate facility, Professional assistance and many more. It also offers advertising credits, site builder, and site statistics for helping, creating and promoting your website.

Cons

Its cons are – bad customer service, hidden fees and not up to date for today. It offers eCommerce features only at extra cost. Web.com technical support team takes long waiting time to solve an issue and also not able to give satisfied answers of technical questions.

Address:

2nd Floor, BT&T Center

#20 E. Rodriguez Jr. Ave., Libis (C-5),

Quezon City, 1110 Philippines

E-mail: info@webdc.com.ph

Telephone numbers: (632) 634-4625; (632) 635-6104

Cancellation and Refund Policy

If you are facing any problem or because of any reason you do not want to continue with this company then you have a choice of cancel it. It offers one time money back guarantee within 30 days to its customers. However, if you violate any of the provisions of the Agreements then you will not be eligible for money back.

Conclusion:

Although Web.com is a good Web Hosting Company but its shortcoming is that its tech support is not so well. Moreover, it is a great site which is easy to use. It has lots of features. Its speed is also fast. However, you have to pay considerably more to Web.com as compare to its competitors.