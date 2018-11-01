Latest News And Web Hosting Review Servergrid

Servergrid.com: Company Overview

Servergird founded in 2002 and since then company has been offering leading Windows hosting services to the customers. They provide 99.95% uptime along with reliability and maximum performance. Their servers are connected to the dozens of redundant 1Gbps lines and all servers are dual processor machines including minimum 2gb memory and RAID storage for data protection.

Servergrid Area of Functionality: Servergrid offering most reliable and fastest hosting services available on Windows 2003 platform. Their technology includes SQL server and ASP.NET 3.5.

Integrated IT solutions for Common Business: Windows web hosting, Unix web hosting, Windows severs platform for ASP.NET 3.5, ASP and MySQL 2005. Daily off-site backups, redundant backbones and intensive server monitoring.

Advisory Services: Serversgrid is best in terms of security of customer’s data, offers 30 days money back guarantee , migration and technology strategy.

Business offers Solutions: Premium Windows 2003 hosting at value price, instant activation with any setup fee, unlimited site or domains, expert technical staff available 24/7.

Support: Servergrid provides excellent technical support for the customers 24/7.

Company Operations Located: Headquarter in Greenville

Executives: Michael Roberts (CEO)

Reliability and Uptime Report:

When it comes to reliability and uptime, Servergrid is one the most reliable hosting providers. Customers can access all the tools they need quickly to become own web host. Company’s all hosting packages are superior tailored. Apart from this, they provide 99.9% time and add custom made solutions that make website safer, speedy and supported anywhere else.

Plan and Pricing:

Website Hosting

Servergrid’s website hosting packages are packed with excellent features. Their shared services are perfect for hosting websites. Their plans delivers powerful hosting platform. Company offers anytime refund policy as well without any hidden fees.

Cloud Hosting

Servergrid cloud hosting provides predetermined range of resources to assign user’s applications in high availability system architecture. User can combine their IT needs into managed cloud hosting environment instead of running multiple services on servers. This package will save a lot of money as it is the most affordable hosting package. Cloud hosting infrastructure offers flexibility, manage and create Virtual machine on Servers Grid Public Cloud. Cloud hosting plans include following features as well:

User friendly control panel, Independently adjust CPU cores, HDD space and RAM, one click re-image, firewall management console, reboot functionality, global content delivery network, 5000GB of traffic, SSAE-16 certified data center and more.

Dedicated Servers

Their dedicated servers are developed with live order tracker. Their low cost and network ensures user’s site stays undamaged.

Price of cloud hosting starts at $39.95/month and includes 3GB of RAM, 2 Cores and 50 GB HDD.

With website hosting includes three plans- Optimum, Premium and Business starts from $ 999mo, $1199mo and $1499mo along with features of 10, 20 ,40Gb storage and 100, 200 and 400 GB bandwidth.

Features and Control Panel:

Servergrid offers full access to all their tools and products. Their each and every hosting account includes most reliable custom cPanel. Through Softaculous, users can access company’s advanced tools in just one click. Every account include feature of world class email that allows to manage own accounts. Moreover, with my server grid customers can manage all domains from one easy to use site. Users can view their all accounts in one report which shows the usage for each site. Apart from this, Servergird offers spam filters for every domain to avoid unwanted emails. Their hosting plans can be upgraded or downgraded as per customer’s requirement and new resource virtual machines can be added or removed without any setup time and fees.

Developed on cPanel, their tools make it easier to manage domains, files, websites and emails through 1 central site. Their reseller hosting account using cPanel require admin level maintenance and access to simple installs for most desired feature in hosting. Servergrid also offers WHM with reseller hosting.

Technical Support:

Servergird website hosting plans and support team gives you peace of mind by providing any time online help. Their team works around the clock so that you get best possible website hosting available. Get US based support by fully trained and high skilled website hosting team. Team will take only some minutes to resolve your issues.

Cancellation and Refund Policy

Company offers 30 day money back guarantee for new hosting account. For full refund, account should be canceled within first 3 days of registration.

Conclusion:

Overall, Servergird offers web hosting services that are like no other. Their hosting plans fit for any need. New comers can start from here. This company will give you peace of mind and reliable hosting plans. Company will never lock you into any contract and there will be no hidden fees. Get 30 day money back guarantee as well.