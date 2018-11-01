Ananova

Latest News And Web Hosting Review Greenwebpage

Recent News: Greenwebpage Launch SSD Fast VPS Hosting For Website Owners And Developers

Services Offered: Reseller hosting with SSD storage, unlimited traffic and dedicated IP

Key Selling Points:

  • Provides affordable high-speed hosting packages
  • Favorites of WordPress website owners
  • uses KVM technology

Minimum Package cost: $0.99/mon. and can add Softaculous for 2.00 EUR/month
SSD Fast VPS Hosting packages: $6.99/mon.

Target Customers: Personal and Business websites

Support: 24 x 7 by experienced technical consultants, Live Chat Support, Email Support

Uptime Guarantee: 99%

Money Back Guarantee: 30 days

 

