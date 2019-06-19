Apple, beset by falling iPhone sales, declared coming changes to its phone and computer software that intends to highlight its increasing emphasis on digital services and to further overlook at the privacy of its customers. There were a few revisions previewed during a conference in California, including a new feature that will let people log into apps and other services with an Apple ID instead of relying on similar sign-in options from Facebook and Google, the two companies that mine data to sell advertising.

Apple said it wouldn't collect tracking information about users from that service. As a part of the feature, it will let users mark their valid email id when signing into related applications and services.

Although still prevalent, the iPhone is no longer reliably driving Apple's profits the way it has for the past decade. Sales have fallen sharply for the past two quarters and could suffer another blow if China's government targets the iPhone in retaliation for the trade war being waged by another potential problem looms for Apple.

iPhone is still Apple's marquee attraction. The next version of its iPhone's operating software is iOS i3 that manages to offer privacy and an aesthetic “dark mode” for the screen, a feature already available on Macs. Apple executives also claimed that iOS 13 will be faster and features a new version of the Face ID system will unlock your phone 30 percent faster. When the next version of the iPhone software comes out this fall, Apple is also promising to give people the option of limiting the time apps can follow their locations and prevent tracking through Bluetooth and WiFi signals.

Apple is expected to provide a flash at a separate store for the apple watches to lessen the dependence on the phone. It is often likely to show updates like the applications for maps, books, messaging, etc.

More features are also expected for Apple's toolkit for the creation of augmented reality apps that would project digital fabrications into the real world.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has been promoting the promise of augmented reality but hasn't publicly confirmed that Apple is working on an AR headset.

Author: Rishika Chhabra