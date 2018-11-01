Latest News And Web Hosting Review Mswebnetwork Net

Mswebnetwork.net : Company Overview

Mswebnetwork.net is serving to its customers since 19 years with its lowest & most expensive plans. It offers domain registration & VPS cloud hosting plans with a different money back scheme for all. With almost all of its plans, it offers SSL certificate for secured hosting services. It is a pioneering web hosting provider with an amazing managed web hosting experience.

Reliability & performance

Mswebnetwork.net is a reliable web hosting company because it is serving to its customers since 19 years & they are satisfied with its services. There is one more service which makes it a trustworthy web hosting provider; it renders money back guarantee within 40 days & 7 days for different services according to its price. Performance wise it is great.

Hosting plans

There are several plans with mswebnetwork.net, which are named quite differently from others. These are silver, gold & platinum. Since silver is cheapest in comparison to other plans that are the reason it is named silver. Likewise next is gold which is in the range between the two & then comes platinum which is of high cost. With web hosting plans mswebnetwork.net serves its services to customers according to their need. With all these hosting plans there are domain registration & unlimited shared hosting plans are also available with mswebnetwork.net. In these plans domain registration plan is cheapest & unlimited shared hosting plan is with unlimited Disk Space, Unlimited Bandwidth, Unlimited Addon Domains, Unlimited Park Domains, Unlimited Email Accounts & unlimited MySQL Database & all comes at highest price, it offers.

Control panel & features

It offers managed word press hosting and gives a customer some introduction blogging programs. Everyone knows that social media is a great tool and help for people who love to post and or update their status, however, there are plenty of limitations in using the social media especially if a person love to blog and if he wants to get an environment that just works better for website and making blogging experience worthwhile. With mswebnetwork.net there are two types of word press platforms. One is wordpress.com, which lets a person to create his own blog easily. He will not have full access to certain features such as plugins, which are one of the most important features of word press. Plus, wordpress.com displays ads randomly on blog and he can’t modify the PHP code behind a person`s blog. Second one is wordpress.org, it has the ability to upload custom themes, flexible, meaning a person can modify and edit the CSS, themes, and HTML Codes. He has the ability to upload plugins and have a complete control to change code if he has technical skills to do so.

Pros and cons

Mswebnetwork.net has its own benefits, one of the most of them is, it is a 19 years old web hosting provider which makes a customer feel that his hosting is in experience hands.

With its benefits, there are disadvantages also; one is like there is no refund policy for domain registration.

Refund policy

Mswebnetwork.net offers refund policy for his hosting plans in different manner than other hosting plan does. Its Shared Web Hosting, plans include a 40-day money back guarantee. It’s all VPS, Dedicated server or storage, and other similar plans does not offer 40 days money back guarantee. Instead, they offer 7 days refund policy on all new account. Cloud server and cloud services and other similar plans also offer 7 days refund policy on all new accounts. Domain registration is not refundable, and it cannot be returned until the duration of the domain term has expired.

Conclusion

It is a web hosting services provider with its own advantages & disadvantages.