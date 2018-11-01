Latest News And Web Hosting Review QuadraNet

QuadraNet Overview

The company QuadraNet was formed in Los Angeles and has an overall experience of over fourteen years thereby making it one of the largest providers of dedicated cloud and collocated hosting. Their expanded services include: Server Management, Software Implementations, DNS Services, Backup Solutions, CDN Services, Automated Installation System and Private Cloud. QuadraNet has its data centers in Dallas, Los Angeles and Miami. Network Operations Center is manned 24/7 by skilled and experienced technicians for ensuring top level service. QuadraNet focuses on dedicated and cloud hosting packages and has no interest in branching out for VPS or shared hosting. Their concentrated services make them one of the best service providers in USA.

Key Selling Points

Leader in data center industry

Renowned and industry-leading supplier of dedicated servers, cluster management, and complex hosting solutions.

Services Offered: dedicated servers, colocation, and data center solutions

Establishment: 2001

Headquarters: LA Telecom Center building in Los Angeles, CA.

Data Center: Dallas, Miami, Atlanta, and Chicago.

Executive

VP of Sales: Dustin Cisneros

Latest News

(February 7, 2017) QuadraNet, Inc. Launches New Automated Licensing Module for cPanel, KernelCare, CloudLinux, and Enkompass. Customers can manage every aspect of licensing like viewing, activating and deactivating licenses for several different types of software. Customers by logging into the QuadraNet NEO client management portal can find licensing module available on the left-hand side of the navigation bar.

The entire process is fully automatic, streamlined and efficient.

VPS and Dedicated Server Licensing for cPanel/WHM ($15 for VPS, $25 for dedicated), KernelCare ($3), CloudLinux ($15), and Enkompass (free).

QuadraNet Plans

Dedicated server consists of multitude of server options and allied services. Single Processor, Dual Processor, SAN and High Bandwidth options are available to select from.

Single Processor includes Intel Xeon E3-1230v2 – 1276v3 server, 3.30 – 3.60 GHz CPU speed, 8 – 16 GB DDR3 ECC memory, 500 GB SATA drives and 29 – 5 Usable IPv4 space along with 10TB transfer.

High Bandwidth servers options include: Intel Xeon E3-1241v3 – E5-2620v2 server, 3.40GHz – 2×2.10GHz CPU speed, 16GB DDR3 ECC memory, 500GB SATA, 100TB – 1Gbps Unmetered bandwidth, IPv4 Space of /29 – 5 Usable along with 1Gbit network uplinks. Additional features include: Private VLANs, Reverse DNS Control, Real-Time Bandwidth Graphs, DNS Hosting, OS Installs and Remote Power Control.

For cloud hosting, the company has three plans: InfraBlue, InfraOrange and InfraRed. Along with options like CentOS, FreeBSD, Windows Software Selection, scalability, 24/7 Support and Management Tools, the Company provides the following specifications: 1 – 3 vCores, 512 MB – 2 GB Memory, 15 GB – 45 GB Disk, 1 GB Swap and bandwidth of 1000 GB.

Colocation options are known as Single Server Colocation Plans, Partial Cabinet Colocation Plans and Full Cabinet Colocation Plans. They provide 1 – 4 U Rackspace, 300 – 3000 GB monthly bandwidth, 100Mbit Network Port, 1 Amp 120V Power Allotment and /29 – 5 Usable IP’s.

QuadraNet: Features and Control Panel

Monthly Port Upgrade

Plesk PowerPack, Softaculous

Monthly Bandwidth Upgrades

CentOS, Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora

cPanel/WHM

1000Mbit Public/Private Ports

CloudLinux

QuadraNet Support

QuadraNet provides 24/7 expert support with the following modes: phone, ticket system and live chat. The Company is social media active and supports pages in Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn. Company blog and RSS feeds provide the clients with upcoming technology and offers.

QuadraNet Uptime Report

QuadraNet assures its customers an uptime assurance of 99.999%. Lest this assurance is not fulfilled by the company, it also provides credit. In case of outages, 5% of monthly bill is credited for every 30 minutes of downtime. For acquiring this credit, the company needs to be notified within 24 hours by ticket or email: billing@quadranet. Details such as date, start – end time etc should also be included.

Pros

Easy upgrading option.

Redundant hosting options.

Affordable cloud hosting packages available.

Cons

Expensive plans are out of reach for the masses.

No option of shared hosting.

Cancellation Policy

An authorized customer is free to cancel at any time via email or portal: Request Service Cancellation. Cancelation notice should be provided to the company at least 7 days prior to the billing renewal date. Cancellation is done immediately, unless future date is specified by the client.

Conclusion

For a customer with reliable and high-end hosting requirements, QuadraNet is the ultimate name to select. They provide expensive feature rich plans and unrelenting support. Such plans with fast connections are ideal for large traffic sites. Their hosting solutions are successful in most parts of the world owing to their multiple locations.