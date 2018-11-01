Latest News And Web Hosting Review TrueHoster

Company Overview : Why TrueHoster.com

Suppose you are going to buy an IPhone, its real price is 649$ but you are getting it for 500$, same model same features at 500$ and 100% original, Will you buy it for 649$? No! You won’t. You will go for the cheap one, in which you are getting everything same, Apply this example buying a hosting company for your website. And here you are not only paying less amount but you are getting those features which you will not get in a high price hosting, and this is the reason why the company is running successfully.

How it works

The company has created a simple yet powerful package with unlimited features that you can buy with just two clicks. Just by entering your e-mail address and domain name, you can buy your yearly TrueHoster unlimited hosting package using a wide array of payment methods. After payment, you will receive all the configuration details on the e-mail address you provided. And you are ready to host your website in few seconds!

Data Center : In the European Union

CEO : Dan Schwartz

Employees: around 40

Company’s turn over: 50,000 Euros per month

Company registered: in Seychelles

Advisory Services: Regarding the proper functioning of your website they provide you this service.

Features and cPanel

The company offers unlimited disk space, transfer bandwidth and their control panel is cPanel. The company also offers free SSL certificate through Encrypt. If we match other hosting websites they do not offer SSL certificate for free, they charge money for that, and TrueHoster is giving you SSL and many more amazing features for free.

Plan and pricing

Have you ever thought that a hosting company having only one plan, if you haven’t then turehoster.com brings it to you!, Only one plan at 1.11$/per month, you get everything in this plan unlimited disk space, unlimited data Transfer Bandwidth, Unlimited E-mail Addresses, Free, SSL Certificate, Free DDOS protection, Price Match Guarantee and you add a dedicated IP for 0.56$.

Talking about the cloud host, this company works in enterprise hosting, they have custom pricing. This hosting service is mostly chosen by those peoples who have big companies and big investment to do. Coming to Managed Hosting, features which are provided by the company in managed hosting are Monitoring, Recovery, 24/7/365 Technical support, Patching, Back-ups and Security.

Customer care & Support

TrueHoster is having a live chat option through which you can clear your any doubt any time, or ask any questions related to their company. You can also mail them your query and they will response to it within 15 minutes. Their phone number is also mentioned on their website but it’s only beneficial for their clients living in the United Kingdom, as they have their support center there.

Cancellation and Re-fund: Truehoster.com has a full re-fund policy with-in 30 days and we can cancel our package anytime we want, but the refund is valid only for the first 30 days.

Conclusion

There might be several hosting websites but when you will visit this one, you will be pleased. All information is available on its first page itself and only one plan in which every useful thing is included at a very low price of 0.99 euro, If your budget is low and you want to buy a decent webhosting for your website, There can’t be any other better site than truehoster.com