Latest News and Web Hosting Review Stormerhost

USP

Ghana’s Number One Hosting And Domain Firm

Headquarters: Accra, Ghana

Executive

CEO: Enock Donkor

Services Offered

Domain registration, windows web hosting

Linux web hosting, WordPress web hosting, reseller hosting, VPS hosting, and cloud server hosting

Email hosting: Domain name service includes DNS management, domain theft protection, domain/mail forwarding, free email accounts, and easy to use control panels.

Hosting Features: unlimited disk space and bandwidth, secured and super-fast servers, and easy website builder

Customers

Target Customers: Businesses, Individuals

Number of Customers: 50,000+ hosted websites

What about Customers?

Flexible and feature-rich quality hosting services with instant activation

Reliable, professional and affordable services with guaranteed uptime and business success

Uptime: 99.9%

Support: 24.7.365