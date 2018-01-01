Latest News and Web Hosting Review Stormerhost

Hosting Review Stormerhost
About Company – Hosting Review Stormerhost
USP
- Ghana’s Number One Hosting And Domain Firm
Headquarters: Accra, Ghana
Executive
CEO: Enock Donkor
Services Offered – Hosting Review Stormerhost
- Domain registration, windows web hosting
- Linux web hosting, WordPress web hosting, reseller hosting, VPS hosting, and cloud server hosting
- Email hosting: Domain name service includes DNS management, domain theft protection, domain/mail forwarding, free email accounts, and easy to use control panels.
Hosting Features: unlimited disk space and bandwidth, secured and super-fast servers, and easy website builder
Customers – Hosting Review Stormerhost
Target Customers: Businesses, Individuals
Number of Customers: 50,000+ hosted websites
What about Customers?
- Flexible and feature-rich quality hosting services with instant activation
- Reliable, professional and affordable services with guaranteed uptime and business success
Uptime: 99.9%
Support: 24.7.365