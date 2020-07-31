ServerHub announced the Completion of a new Data Center Point of Presence (POP) in Miami, Florida, Citing Heavy Customer Demand, which is slated for launch on February 15, 2020.

The addition of ServerHub Miami will bridge the gap for ServerHub's current and future customers in Latin and South America. It will also bring high capacity transit services to our global customer base.

Known as MIA1, the new data center will offer bare metal dedicated servers and cloud virtualization products to the Miami market. ServerHub cited a substantial demand from its current customer base who have long awaited the news of a Miami POP and customers in other South American countries that favor Miami, such as Brazil, Argentina, to name a few.

Miami has long been known as a point of entry for the undersea cables that flow from South America, which gives the market a latency edge over internet traffic that flows from those regions.

With a metropolitan population of over 6.1 million people, Miami is the sixth most densely populated city in the United States. It is a significant hub for Latin and South American users. Digital Disruption is causing internet traffic to explode worldwide, which accelerates high availability and high connectivity. By providing additional Data Center locations and increased capacity, ServerHub continues to expand its roll in enabling customers to deploy and manage their IT infrastructure on a global scale.

John Brancela, CEO of ServerHub said: “ServerHub has long been committed to consistently adding value to our growing global customer base and offering internet decision-makers a high quality and extremely reliable global IaaS and network offering.

The addition of our Miami Data Center is another foot forward towards a complete offering for our global customer base. By increasing our footprint to this key location. Our current and future customers have a great way to bridge their business into South America while maintaining the ability to utilize ServerHub's extensive Global Footprint.”

The Miami data center pre-sale will begin today, with general availability to follow in Mid-February 2020 for both current and new customer activations and will feature some of the top global carriers including Telia Carrier, Cogent Communications, Level3 Communications (CenturyLink) as well as extensive peering via the Florida Internet Exchange known as (FL-IX) and Equinix Peering Exchange FL.

Services in Miami will include IronMetal Dedicated Servers, IronGrid Big Data, and IronGrid SSD services. Also, Miami has been specifically designed to handle High Bandwidth deployments of 10G, 40G, and 100G Transit delivery to ensure continued growth for the rapid expansion of the digital economy. In addition to the new Miami Data Center, ServerHub operates a datacenter in Dallas TX, Phoenix AZ, Chicago IL, Seattle WA, New York NY, Los Angeles CA, Frankfurt Germany, and Amsterdam Netherlands.

