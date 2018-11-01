Latest News And Web Hosting Review LayeredTech

Data Centers: Eight data centers located globally

Tier 4 data centers: To host mission-critical computer systems, with fully redundant subsystems and compartmentalized

security zones controlled by biometric access control methods. It provides 99.995% availability.

Stringent level of the TIA Data Center Standard

Various active power and cooling distribution paths, including redundant components

Multiple, diverse utility feeds from independent substations

Multi-megawatt diesel generator backups

Facility-wide fire suppression systems

Multiple layers of security to protect against physical intrusion

Services Offered

Managed dedicated hosting

Cloud Hosting

Virtual Private Data Centers

Colocation

Linux, UNIX and Windows Hosting

On-demand grid/virtualization computing

Hosting Features

Internet-enabled applications including e-commerce, software as a service (SaaS), content distribution

Customers: Leading-edge Web 2.0 startups, SME's and the world’s largest consultancy and integration firms

What for Customers?

Reliable hosting solutions on high-quality, scalable infrastructure

Unlimited solution configurations