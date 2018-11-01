Latest News And Web Hosting Review LayeredTech

Data Centers: Eight data centers located globally
- Tier 4 data centers: To host mission-critical computer systems, with fully redundant subsystems and compartmentalized
- security zones controlled by biometric access control methods. It provides 99.995% availability.
- Stringent level of the TIA Data Center Standard
- Various active power and cooling distribution paths, including redundant components
- Multiple, diverse utility feeds from independent substations
- Multi-megawatt diesel generator backups
- Facility-wide fire suppression systems
- Multiple layers of security to protect against physical intrusion
Services Offered
- Managed dedicated hosting
- Cloud Hosting
- Virtual Private Data Centers
- Colocation
- Linux, UNIX and Windows Hosting
- On-demand grid/virtualization computing
Hosting Features
- Internet-enabled applications including e-commerce, software as a service (SaaS), content distribution
Customers: Leading-edge Web 2.0 startups, SME's and the world’s largest consultancy and integration firms
What for Customers?
- Reliable hosting solutions on high-quality, scalable infrastructure
- Unlimited solution configurations