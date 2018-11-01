Ananova

Latest News And Web Hosting Review LayeredTech

Data Centers: Eight data centers located globally

  • Tier 4 data centers: To host mission-critical computer systems, with fully redundant subsystems and compartmentalized
  • security zones controlled by biometric access control methods. It provides 99.995% availability.
  • Stringent level of the TIA Data Center Standard
  • Various active power and cooling distribution paths, including redundant components
  • Multiple, diverse utility feeds from independent substations
  • Multi-megawatt diesel generator backups
  • Facility-wide fire suppression systems
  • Multiple layers of security to protect against physical intrusion

Services Offered

  • Managed dedicated hosting
  • Cloud Hosting
  • Virtual Private Data Centers
  • Colocation
  • Linux, UNIX and Windows Hosting
  • On-demand grid/virtualization computing

Hosting Features

  • Internet-enabled applications including e-commerce, software as a service (SaaS), content distribution

Customers: Leading-edge Web 2.0 startups, SME's and the world’s largest consultancy and integration firms

What for Customers?

  • Reliable hosting solutions on high-quality, scalable infrastructure
  • Unlimited solution configurations
