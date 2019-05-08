Computer programmers are often treated as solution providers and can automate any tasks. Most applications developed today work on client browser environment as a web application. Hence security is always a key concern, so we are going to review top web security scanners.
Security Threats: SQL injection variants, XSS, URL rewriting rules, custom 404 error pages
Solution Availability: Local, SAS or Cloud Solution
Netsparker
- User-friendly, fully scalable, requires minimal setup and available as local and SAS solution
- Can scan up to 1000 applications in 24 hours and automatically detect SQL injections, XSS, URL rewriting rules, custom 404 error pages, and other security issues.
- Automated and accurate vulnerability assessments, triaging and verification with proprietary Proof Based Scanning technology which verifies false positives and save hundreds of man-hours.
- The verified vulnerabilities automatically posted on a bug tracking system so that the team starts working on the remedies straight away.