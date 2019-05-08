Computer programmers are often treated as solution providers and can automate any tasks. Most applications developed today work on client browser environment as a web application. Hence security is always a key concern, so we are going to review top web security scanners.

Security Threats: SQL injection variants, XSS, URL rewriting rules, custom 404 error pages

Solution Availability: Local, SAS or Cloud Solution

Netsparker

User-friendly, fully scalable, requires minimal setup and available as local and SAS solution

Can scan up to 1000 applications in 24 hours and automatically detect SQL injections, XSS, URL rewriting rules, custom 404 error pages, and other security issues.

Automated and accurate vulnerability assessments, triaging and verification with proprietary Proof Based Scanning technology which verifies false positives and save hundreds of man-hours.

The verified vulnerabilities automatically posted on a bug tracking system so that the team starts working on the remedies straight away.