As a web host reseller, one of our most important business decisions is our choice of web hosting control panel software. The web hosting software we use will save or cost us time, money, and frustration.so how can we use resell software?

What will reseller control panel features reduce our workload? What are hosting software programs integrated with the reseller control panel or work with it? What website control panel features will our clients like?these are more important questions.

We’ve compared four quality web hosting reseller software programs:

Alabanza

cPanel

H-Sphere

Plesk

All of these reseller control panels come with control panels for our clients

Four types all have numerous features advanced email management, web statistics, pre-installed scripts, multi-language support, and more. They all work on Linux platforms, while H-Sphere and Plesk also work with Windows.

According to the cPanel website, a Windows version of cPanel is in development. Other features that set these control panels apart are their degree of automation, the number of features and ease of use for the end user, and the features and ease of use for us, the reseller.