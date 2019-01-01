As a web host reseller, one of our most important business decisions is our choice of web hosting control panel software. The web hosting software we use will save or cost us time, money, and frustration.so how can we use resell software?
What will reseller control panel features reduce our workload? What are hosting software programs integrated with the reseller control panel or work with it? What website control panel features will our clients like?these are more important questions.
We’ve compared four quality web hosting reseller software programs:
- Alabanza
- cPanel
- H-Sphere
- Plesk
All of these reseller control panels come with control panels for our clients
Four types all have numerous features advanced email management, web statistics, pre-installed scripts, multi-language support, and more. They all work on Linux platforms, while H-Sphere and Plesk also work with Windows.
According to the cPanel website, a Windows version of cPanel is in development.
Other features that set these control panels apart are their degree of automation, the number of features and ease of use for the end user, and the features and ease of use for us, the reseller.
Alabanza, When we become an Alabanza reseller, we don’t just have a reseller account we lease a dedicated server from Alabanza. Alabanza owns the control panel and the server, and we resell directly for Alabanza.
If we lease a dedicated Alabanza server, we can create our own reseller accounts. However, only we can set up hosting plans, resellers below we will be limited to hosting plans that we create.
Alabanza offers resellers a high degree of automation with its Domain System Manager (DSM), which can significantly reduce overhead and time spent on routine tasks:
- Account creation
- Billing and invoice management
- Credit card processing
- Domain registration
- Email notifications
- Ordering fraud protection
DSM also integrates with bulkregister.com for domain name registration. It does not easily integrate with other domain registrars, though.
A key Alabanza feature that resellers can offer their clients is the Xpress Product Suite, which provides web development and email management tools.
The Xpress Product Suite includes SiteXpress, a website building program that features over 300 templates and requires no web design skills.