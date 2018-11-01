Latest News and Hosting Review Thought Media

Key Selling Points
- Energy Efficient Canadian Web Hosting services
Services Offered: Web Hosting
Other Services Offered: Building Website Designs, Business Brands, Animated Videos, creating custom website designs, redesign, e-commerce website designs, WordPress Web Design, App Development for smartphones, custom graphic design, logo design, video animation services
Establishment: 2009
Data Center: Toronto, Canada
Target Customers: Canadian businesses
No. of Customers: Clients all over the world from Canada, United States, Australia, China, Norway, Dubai, and other countries.
Promotion: Promo code: Canada150!, offering 50% discount.
What for Customers?
- The company offers website solution and build great mobile websites with stunning custom graphics for businesses.