Latest News and Hosting Review Thought Media

Key Selling Points

Energy Efficient Canadian Web Hosting services

Services Offered: Web Hosting

Other Services Offered: Building Website Designs, Business Brands, Animated Videos, creating custom website designs, redesign, e-commerce website designs, WordPress Web Design, App Development for smartphones, custom graphic design, logo design, video animation services

Establishment: 2009

Data Center: Toronto, Canada

Target Customers: Canadian businesses

No. of Customers: Clients all over the world from Canada, United States, Australia, China, Norway, Dubai, and other countries.

Promotion: Promo code: Canada150!, offering 50% discount.

What for Customers?

The company offers website solution and build great mobile websites with stunning custom graphics for businesses.