Latest News and Hosting Review Microsoft Azure

Key Feature

Biggest cloud providers worldwide

Cloud Computing Service by Microsoft

A collection of around 68 products that include virtual machines, SQL Database, App Service and others.

It is used to build, deploy and manage applications through a network of Microsoft-owned data centers.

Provides a solid-state drive and top notch hardware capabilities

Azure's Safety Net: (June 02, 2017) Microsoft Extends Azure's Safety Net for Windows Server Cloud Backups to protect both and configuration information. It would make easier for Azure Backup Customers to bounce back from Windows Server mishaps, or worse, debilitating ransomware attacks. Since Windows Server 2008 R2, the feature integrates cloud backup with Windows Server State.

Azure Backup agent software: Take account of server's operating system and application configuration It enables businesses to resume operations with a minimum of server setup chores quickly.

Azure Stack: API's, tools and processes allow an organization to use the company's Azure cloud service within its data center, i.e., hosted on-premises in private cloud scenarios. Both end-user customers and third-party providers are anxious to deploy the solution. Organizations using Dell EMC, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, and Lenovo systems can now order Azure Stack.

Executive

Program Manager: Saurabh Sensharma

Achievements/Awards

Azure, Microsoft's cloud-computing platform is second in cloud computing behind Amazon Web Services.