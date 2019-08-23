Instructions for creating an online presence in Dreamweaver

Adobe Dreamweaver (formerly Macromedia Dreamweaver) is a proprietary web development application created by Macromedia developed by Adobe Systems, which acquired Macromedia in 2005. Dreamweaver is available for both Mac and Windows operating systems. Dreamweaver helps you create, modify publish and manage Web pages as well as organize them into a professional-quality Web site.

The visual editing environment allows you to develop web pages without having to learn Hypertext Markup Language (HTML) source code.

To work with Dreamweaver, first, you define your new website.This process includes naming the site, placing the local files in a directory on your hard drive, and showing Dreamweaver where those files would publish on the web.

First, you should go to the “Site” menu and choose “Manage Sites.”

The second thing you need to do is name your site. It helps to give it a name that is both meaningful to you and describes the site. Dreamweaver integrates quite easily with server technologies such as PHP, ColdFusion, and ASP. You can directly edit files on the web server, which saves time. But this is less secure, as you can’t make any mistakes when you edit files right on the server.

Dreamweaver provides many different ways to access your website including WebDAV, FTP, and others. Most hosting providers allow FTP (File Transfer Protocol) access. Fill in the details to connect to your web hosting provider's FTP site. You will need to know:

The URL of your FTP site.

Your username

Your password

Where your files stored on the FTP server.

Once you complete creating the website, Dreamweaver shows your site in the Manage Sites window. To start editing pages in your site, highlight the site name, and click “Done.”

e-commerce with Google Checkout

Modern e-commerce typically uses the World Wide Web at least at one point in the transaction's life-cycle. Although it may encompass a wider range of technologies such as e-mail, mobile devices, and telephones as well. Google Checkout by Google is an online payment processing service aimed at simplifying the process.

While making a purchase at stores, users store their credit or debit card and shipping information in their Google Account. Google Checkout provides fraud protection and a unified page for tracking purchases and their status. To take the use of Google Checkout first, you have to create an account on it.

Use Flash to enrich to your website

Choose Flash, one of the best ways of website production. As flash is now everywhere these days. Flash movies tell the story better than plain text.

Flash catches eyes, otherwise, it's boring with static looking pages. However, the use of flash tempers the ability to rank in search engines.