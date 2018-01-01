Web Hosting Review ResellerClub

Key Selling Points
- RellerClub is a most popular hosting company in India and worldwide.
- One-stop-shop marketplace for all hosting products and domain name services
Establishment: 1998
Parent Company
Directi Group
Endurance International Group's
Vice President: Shridhar Luthria
Server Locations: United States, United Kingdom, India, Hong Kong, Turkey
Team Strength: 300+
Services Offered
Scalable and secure Shared hosting, cloud hosting, reseller hosting, VPS & Dedicated Servers from multiple brands including HostGator and BlueHost, email, backup, security
Cloud Infrastructure
Domain Names: Offers a comprehensive solution to register and manage 700+ gTLDs, ccTLDs, and new domains
Private label Web Solutions providing end-to-end automation
We services: Domain Registration (gTLDs and ccTLDs), Linux and Windows Hosting, Mail Hosting, Mail AntiSpam, Mail AntiVirus, SSL
Back-end infrastructure and software
Managed WordPress Hosting:
Pre-installed WordPress with automatic backups and high security provided with SiteLock website safety and CodeGuard, the cloud-based backup solution.
Fully scalable to high traffic spikes or rapid growth.
Target Customer: Web Designers, Developers, Domain Resellers, Hosting Companies, and Technology Consultants
Current Partners: Over 200,000
Domains Served: Over 5 Million
53,773+ Resellers in 236 countries
What for Customers?
- Provide tools needed to build robust solutions
Offers
