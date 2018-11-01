Latest News Web Hosting Review DailyRazor

Share your valuable feedback, comments or suggestions on Hosting Review Dailyrazor

DailyRazor Overview

Dialyrazor is a leading provider of domain names and top class web hosting to individuals and small businesses worldwide. They strive to provide most technologically advanced hosting solutions for the users. Reliability, performance and security are main sources of their hosting operations to make sure that servers are highly secured and excellent optimum level. Their main focus on web hosting packages which are designed to support popular web development technologies. Company has over 10 years of combined experience in PHP, CGI, .NET, Java and related technologies to support complex hosting.

DailyRazor Uptime Report

Company offers an average uptime of 100% each month. If server goes down, company instantly solves the issue and servers are up on the earliest. This shows that their user and hosting services both are excellent. Additionally, Company also provides great web hosting solutions that comprise features particularly great uptime and customer support which always serve their users in a prompt way and deliver maximum customer satisfaction. This will lead the company to achieve their main goals.

DailyRazor Plans

As a technology focused web hosting company`s web hosting packages are designed to support leading web development technologies. Their server side Java technology, ASP.NET, PHP hosting, ColdFusion MX web hosting, Ruby on Rails hosting, Dedicated and Virtual private server are core of business practices. On top of this, company also provide hosting packages to support technologies such as Python, Perl, Ruby as well as database support for top class Microsoft SQL, Microsoft Access and PostgreSQL databases.

Price value depends on what the client is willing to spend. Dailyrazor provides various hosting plans. For personal websites user will spend less than small business owners in need of other benefit. Client can choose between Linux and Windows operating systems. Each plan package comes with great discount.

DailyRazor: Feature and Control Panel

Apart from common features such as disk space, bandwidth, free domain name, add-ons domain, sub domains, parked domains and many more, Company has control panel features also. Control panel is easy to use and also needed for hosting new websites. Their cPanel installation can completely manage website on the internet without difficulties. User can manage website files, emails, database and able to auto install hundreds of open source software, search engine optimization and many more.

DailyRazor Support

Company has taken aggressive approach to their customer service. Other companies could take hours to respond but Dailyrazor`s highly skilled and well experienced team resolve issues instantly. Any user support needs can be addressed with 24/7 online support staff. Regarding technical issues, technicians investigate the problems and respond time is set within 1 hour.

Pros

Company`s personal plans are affordable and start at 2.95 per month. User can either choose Windows and Linux. Basic plan includes features like, unlimited disk space, email accounts and traffic. Customer can host more than forty domains at $2.95 and also get VPS and Dedicated Hosting. In case of outgrow the plan; there is room for growth and upgrading.

Cons

Downfall of the company is that, most clients have complaint regarding website go down for more than five days. Despite this, their support structure is poor as compared to other hosting companies in the market.

Cancellation Policy

If clients want to cancel account, they submit a ticket with information: Username and domain name, last 4 digits of the credit card on account or TransID on any paid invoice and cancellation reason. Account will be canceled within 24 hours and and they will no longer be billed during next billing period. All cancellation request must be received 5 days before last day of month.

Conclusion

Dailyrazor has created an array of web hosting plans, all located in 100000 square feet data center, so plenty of room for all servers. Their plans fit any budget restraints and provide features even for a personal blogger. All this is clubbed with 24/7 support and 30 days money refund policy.