Latest News And Web Hosting Review Easyspace

Easyspace.com is a UK based hosting company with over 12 years of web hosting experience. It welcomes set up calls for new clients. Hosting services include web hosting with 20GB of web space and free domain name, Domain names offers 240 domain extensions, email forwarding, ICANN register, Business email provides professional email, virus and spam protection and free30 day filter trial, Dedicated servers include dual, quad and hex core, 32G of RAM, choice of HDD. Moreover, Easyspace provides 100% network uptime guarantee and 24/7 technical support via phone, chat, and email. For high quality and excellent features company has done massive investment in its web hosting architecture.

Easyspace Overview

Easyspace was emerged in July 1997 in UK. Company is a part of iomart PLC and has six data center in UK. Easyspace offers web hosting and domain registration with uptime and reliability. Company is also catering email hosting, VPS hosting and dedicated server plans. Easyspace has data centers: Glasgow, London, Maidenhead, Nottingham and Leicester and global data center are in US, European, Middle East and Asian. All data center are built by using Tier 1 infrastructure and iN+ in design and safe, secure and technical staff with 24 x 7x 365 support. Company is operating “NO MIDDLE MAN” motto so there will no one else for blaming when things are going wrong.

Easyspace Plans

Company caters shared hosting, cloud hosting, dedicated hosting and e-commerce hosting services . Its all servers are located in UK.

1) Shared hosting splits in four plan:

Pic ’n’ Mix is a customizable plan with up to 50GB disk space,unlimited andwidth, free domain name, 0 -200 mailboxes and 0 – 20 databases and unlimited subdomains.

StarterPlus is pre-defined and comprises 10GB UK Webspace, unlimited bandwidth, free domain name, 100 mailboxes, 5 MySQL databases, Windows or Linux and UK based support.

Business is an upgraded version of StarterPlus with updated webspace, mailboxes and database.

Web Design is refer for basic type hosting for non-technical users. It comprises 21 day free trial,Unlimited pages, professional designs, Add own content, Video help & tutorials, A website in hours, and create forms easily.

All plans comprise Up to 20GB web space, choice of free domain name, Including .com, .co.uk & more.

2) VPS Hosting

Company offers Windows & Linux VPS solutions to fit clients need. VPS hosting comers in trio packages: Standard cloud VPS, Custom cloud, and Metatrader Cloud VPS. All these plan comprises no setup fee, Quad-core processors, burstable memory, plesk control panel V12, unlimited bandwidth andRDP Connections.

3) Dedicated Hosting

Dedicated plans include Quad-core dedicated server, 128GB SSD, Single 500GB HDD, 4GB RAM, Control panel, Reboot & KVMoIP requests, alerting & monitoring. Company has four dedicated server plans: Value, Reseller, and The Beast.

4) Email hosting: Company has basic email solution, Microsoft exchange email package and professional mail filter solution.Easyspace email hosting businesses seeking a reliable, robust and easy to use email solution. These solution comprises Anti-Spam & Anti Virus solutions.

EasySpace: Features and Control Panel

All data centers have full security with Smart Card access, N+1 HVAC coverage and fire suppression, two independent power feeds plus UPS and diesel backups.

Shared hosting customers can get credits for MailingManager, an email marketing program, and a free trial of an ecommerce package.

One-click installers include 50 packages: WordPress, Joomla, Mambo, osCommerce and more.

Control panel Plesk is offered with VPS hosting plans. Dedicated server customers can choose Plesk (Linux/Windows) or cPanel (Linux). Shared hosting customer can use company`s customizable cPanel.

Uptime report

As a UK based hosting provider it offers a 100% uptime guarantee.

Easyspace Support

Email and ticket support is provided 24/7.

Pros

Company`s services as easy to use as possible

Easyspace partnered with Cisco, Sun, Dell and Oracle to provide safe secure environments for all customers.

Support team quickly resolves customer issues.

Backup provision provided for shared hosting clients if they wish. Tthis includes a rolling 8-week backup of the entire account, including any databases.

Cons

Company`s support information is hidden away and only visible to paying customers.

Issue of a custom control panel is a major drawback for more experienced hosting users on shared hosting plans.

Cancellation Policy

Easyspace’s money-back guarantee period is just 7 days. Cancellation requests must be done by using ticketing system from host’s control panel.

Conclusion

Easyspace is a company that cares about its customers and has put time and effort into designing comprehensive hosting plans. Easyspace is focused on promoting positive service to all customers. Resilience and security allows company to offer high levels of uptime on all of its dedicated servers.