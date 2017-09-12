WHD World Hosting Days

About:

world's largest series of events for the hosting, cloud service market and internet infrastructure industries

the perfect combination of information, business opportunities and networking. Each event consists of three pillars: a conference with keynotes and sessions, a trade fair with exhibitions, and entertaining social events to promote networking

gather leading experts and knowledge from the hosting and cloud industry in order to provide a professional atmosphere for high-value networking, conducting business and learning about the latest solutions and services.

WHD.usa

11, 12 September 2017 at the Tropicana Las Vegas

(August 10, 2017) GamaSec announced its participation and invited attendees to visit booth-13. The company's Vice President Robert Zimmer is scheduled to present a session. He would outline the new revenue opportunities open to hosting companies looking to differentiate themselves. Also, would address the ever-growing website security and business resilience needs of their SMB customers.

The company would highlight:

SMB Website Security Services which include attack prevention and remediation-as-a-service

Data Breach Limited Warranty

Events:

WorldHostingDays 2017 (WHD) in Rust, Germany March 27-31, 2017 followed by WHD India in Mumbai, WHD China and WHD USA in Las Vegas.

Sedo selected as Official Partner for Registries. With booth presence, the company would promote domain business.

WHD Germany (10 years ago) – It is the biggest and most important global gathering with thousands of attendees from 85 countries. A roadshow through different European technology hubs and events in the United States and Asia complement the WHD family.

Vice President and Managing Director GoDaddy, India and Australia, Rajiv Sodhi say: “India's growing ecosystem of Resellers, web designers and developers play a pivotal role in helping the country's next wave of small businesses to get online and in building an effective digital presence. GoDaddy is committed to helping web professionals and their customers succeed online. As always, we are delighted to be a part of WHD.india 2016 and look forward to sharing insights and gaining invaluable feedback from the web professional community,”.