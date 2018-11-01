Latest News And Web Hosting Review Infinology

‘Infinology Web Hosting Corporation’ is a highly reputed web services provider founded in 2001. Some of the services it offers include web hosting, domain name registration, web development, virtual dedicated servers, shared business web hosting and shared e-commerce hosting. Some of the standard features of its hosting services are unlimited email addresses, a shared SSL, MySQL databases, FTP accounts, cPanel, 24/7 support and 99.9% guaranteed network uptime which keeps websites online throughout. InfiNology.com has a highly dedicated customer support team that is available around the clock by phone and email to cater to customers needs. Customers can also use the FAQs and company’s knowledgebase for added information.

Infinology.com : Company Overview

Infinology was launched in 1998. It offers you a wide array of hosting solutions to use with Linux, Microsoft Windows NT or 2000 or FreeBSD. It has two data centers that are situated in Santa Barbara and Los Angeles (California). This hosting company boasts its great outsourcing and internet infrastructure. It mainly operates in four divisions they are – premium, low-cost, website development and virtual dedicated server. This company also promises to focus on website services that enable its users to use internet applications and push content.

Reliability and Uptime Report

Infinology has achieved 100% uptime last week. With 0 existing domains were deleted, 0 domains were transferred away, 0 new domains were registered with Infinology and 0 domains were transferred to Infinology from other web hosts.

Plan and Pricing

You can choose from UNIX plans, Windows plans, Ecommerce UNIX, Ecommerce Windows and Virtual Private Servers. It has Fatcow, Green Geeks, HostGator, Arvixe and Bluehost plans. It’s all plans offer unlimited bandwidth and diskspace. Its shared hosting offers – Arvixe Web Hosting, KVC Hosting and 3Essentials Hosting plans. Its plans are affordable and cheap. It has a list of plans from which you can choose any of the plans as per your need and budget.

Features and Control Panel

Infinology has various features, some of the major features are – 99.9% uptime, level-3 technicians, immediate emergency response, burstable bandwidth, superior dedicated support, easy to use online ticket system and many more. It offers you more reliability, faster service and more secured environment. With this server hosting you can also get your own Private FTP Server, Private Web Server, Private Email Server and many more.

Technical Support

Infinology operates data centers out of Santa Barbara, California and Los Angeles. It offers toll-free technical support for 24 hour a day,

Infinology has issues with customer service. It is its lacking point also. Its customers say that this company is actually good when they have first started with this hosting solution. Its technical support staff loses interest along while you are with them. This is one of the things which this hosting company has to look into consideration. Another problem of this web hosting company is that your website get hacked many times. That is why you might conclude that this company cannot protect your business website.

Pros

Infinology has various pros, some of the major pros are – its features, premium plans, low-cost, website development and virtual dedicated server, uptime, management, plans, affordable price and many more.

Cons

Infinology has various cons, such as – Customer Support, Reliability, Server Speed and F With The BBB.

Cancellation and Refund Policy

If you are not satisfied with Infinology service or because of any reason you want to cancel its service then not an issue. You can cancel it at any point of time. Moreover, it offers a 30-Day Money Back Guarantee too.

Conclusion:

Infinology does not offer good technical support and there are so many reports of this hosting company’s unsecured system. So it is not good for business purpose. However it has great features and affordable price, but if security and customer support is main constraint for you, then it is better to go for other option. It also offers 30 day money back guarantee so there is no risk to try it once.