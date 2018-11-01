Latest News And Web Hosting Review IXWebHosting

IXWebHosting focus mainly on 100% customer satisfaction by offering best hosting solutions around the world. Their solutions are personalized and unique based on customer support program. The company includes efficient and hardworking engineers who are available 24/7 to resolve customer’s technical issues and provide instant resolution. Completely risk-free business. On top of this, they offer 30-day money back policy for those does not want to continue with the services. The success of any hosting company rely on its uptime, that why IXWebHosting provides 99.9% uptime guarantee, and their tier 3 n+1 redundant data center keeps a site up all the time.

Before hiring the services of a web hosting service provider it is always best to read a review so that you can judge the authenticity of the company. This review will help you understand the various services of IX web hosting, so you can decide whether you want to sign up with the company.

Features offered by the IXWebHosting

The company gives its customers five different packages to choose from out of which two are compatible with Windows platform. All of the packages are loaded with latest features if you visit the company’s official website you will get a pretty good idea.

Expert plan offers 100GB disk space, the business plan offers 300GB and you get unlimited disk space if you sign up with the unlimited plan. The features are quite good coming from a budget service provider. 1000GB, 1500GB and 2000GB are the bandwidth that is offered for these respective plans. With this service provider you can host up to 16 domains without facing any technical problems; this is a huge advantage. No matter which package you sign up with you will get a website building software with it, which is very useful and quite easy to use too. As a customer of IXWebHosting you can also register your domain name without having to pay any extra money. The search engine facility is free with all the plans the company guarantees that as a customer your website will experience uptime for 99% of the time. The company even refunds money to customers who are not happy with the services that are provided.

Profile of the company

IXWebHosting started out in the year 1999 and is a medium sized company that has hosted more than 150000 websites. The company has its headquarters in Kentucky. The company started out pretty small in the early day and back then their services were not up to the mar but with a lot of hard work the company has pulled up its socks and has improved its services by leaps and bounds.

Flawless Customer services

As a customer with this company you will have access to technical support via the telephone; you can call the toll free number to sole any technical or non technical problems that you may be facing. To learn more about the customer services you should visit the official website.

Performance of IXWebHosting

This is the part where things can get a little tricky as there are certain areas where the company will tend to attract negative reviews. The control panel is not up to the expected standard but then you cannot have everything. However all the other aspects of the services are quite good. To get a better idea on the performance you should do a little comparative study.

Reputation

The reputation of the company is quite good; the company has been operating for more than ten years now and has a very loyal customer base so they must be doing something right.

IXWebHosting Overview

IX webhosting emerged in 1999 with one room office infrastructure and since then company has gained over 200,000 hosting customers with over 470,000 websites. Company is based in Based; Columbus, and Ohio in the US. Company has its own data centers which have over 750 servers. IX webhosting relys on CISCO 12000 series routers and SONET reliability. Company provides customers their own dedicated IP addresses. IXWebHosting offers up to 15 IP addresses.

IXWebHosting Plans

IXWebHosting is basically a shared hosting company. Company has three web hosting plans Experts, Business Plus and Unlimited Pro with features unlimited disk space, bandwidth and domains with the option of Linux or Windows hosting. Customers will get two free IP in Expert plan, 3 Free IP in Business plus and 15 Free IP inUnlimited Pro plan.

VPS hosting includes two packages: For windows and Linux.

All plans comprise unlimited hosted domains, burstable RAM, complete root/admin access and 2 dedicated IPs and choice between cPanel/ Plesk.

IXWebHosting provides four cloud hosting plans with choice of Linux OS, two dedicated IPs and either Cpanel or Plesk.

Features and Control Panel

Apart from hosting, company offers some add-ons with hosting plans such as support for MS Access, 100 My SQL and 100 postgreSQL databases. Free search engine submission, Site studio for creating websites with hundred of pre designed templates to choose from. Shared hosting clients can get Google Adwords credit, one-click installers, a one-click photo gallery install and between one and three free domains. They can have access a site- builder tool.

Plans are Ecommerce ready

Company offers cPanel and Plesk for VPS customers and shared hosting customers can get Psoft H-Sphere.

IXWebHosting: Reliability and Performance

IXWebHosting has Tier 3n+1 redundant data center which provides customer`s website up maximum time.

100% 30 day money back guarantee with commitment of 99.999% up-time. Company also takes backups of customer data.

IXWebHosting Support

Company`s software monitors network automatically , scans for malware and automatically removes any malicious code.

Customer will have three type of support that is 24/7 phone support, Live chat and ticket service for allowing users to e-mail if any query they have. On company`s website, hosting manual is available in PDF and HTML format. Company assign personal support representative to every customer. Representatives also available in control panel. Customers can get their query response via plus video tutorials, FAQs and manuals.

What for Customers?

Affordable Hosting Services

Pros

`Anytime’ money-back guarantee is great option for those users who wants to test hosting company.

Generous dedicated IP offers which is big advantage for many users.

English-speaking customer service representatives located on-site – which is very useful for US customers.

Cons

Control panel – not easy to use.

Cancellation Policy

Service cancellation will be requested via contact form on support page. Subscriber can cancel service at any time via account`s control panel “billing option”. Subscriber has to give reason for cancellation. Cancellation will take effect immediately and subscriber`s account will remain active until end of the subscription.

Conclusion

When selecting IXWebHosting then it can save your little bit cash by providing free dedicated IP. These IP come with SEO advantages will appeal to people with specialized needs. IXWeb Hosting`s business plan is excellent value for money which have all standards features of web hosting packages.