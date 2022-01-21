Societies changed during the Corona pandemic; maintaining 2 feet physical social distance, washing hands again and again thoroughly, avoiding handshakes, wearing masks, and not going in crowded places have been cultivated. It drastically and quickly changed life virtues worldwide to a large extent. It becomes mandatory to follow new health and safety procedures. The work-from-home culture seems to be foreseeable future.

The small business faced many obstacles and struggled to survive, and some closed temporarily or permanently. It exacerbated the countries economy, and for most, it got shattered. Still, nobody knows how long it will threaten society. The small businesses came to an emergency, as they didn't anticipate these dire situations to last for months with no end in sight. The market starts feeling cash flow shortage, and it is challenging to keep operating. The supply-chain entities defer payments or pay less during the pandemic, increasing stress, uncertainty, and worry in the market. The companies start looking for options to deal with the crisis. No business can tolerate decreasing revenues, and this pandemic has brought complete revenue losses. The PR, marketing, and communication team diversify revenue streams to meet customer needs. They look to explore virtual markets and transactions through the Internet, enticing people back to their businesses. Most consider online business as foreseeable future and have started communicating with suppliers to determine resources to fulfill their needs and fill identified gaps. The governments want everything to reopen safely, but the new outbreaks or cases spiked stop the same. The e-commerce industry views the boom as most businesses go e-commerce or consider digital payment options. E-commerce is unknown for most to accommodate customers, but, it seems, the only left option for them to move forward.

People have shifted their spending preferences and patterns, and even people prefer to buy groceries online more often. The businesses try to prove to their customers and employees that their premises are safe and follow safety procedure guidelines. They deliver messages through online platforms like blogs and social media. Social media is the new meeting place where PR teams highlight successes and build credibility. They are sharing good write-up articles, case studies, powerful success industry-related stories, customer testimonials, best quotes, interviews, and critical facts for the people willing to invest time to read. They share how they are now using the technology to make a difference. Small businesses took social media platforms as the prime way to offer expert commentary on their products or services to impact their audience immediately. They offer freebies to loyal customers, launch limited-time sales, and provide heavy discounts to people buying in bulk to regain business. The customers assess each of such opportunities and buy wisely considering certain situations.

The businesses have started communicating with their clients online to let them know they are available and have reopened the business. They convey how customers can buy things and how they would be delivered, and they utilize various tactics to increase customer awareness and interest. They want their customers to feel that they are offering business in a new safe adapted way during a pandemic. There is no universal fix, but coming online has shown a way to move forward a brighter, more resilient future.

When every business comes online, the marketers need to be extra cautious to add value to the conversation and deal optimally. Before delivering any content, they need to plan appropriately and devise a potent strategy.

