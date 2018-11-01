Latest News And Web Hosting Review IDwebhost

IDweb host offers web hosting solutions and is number one domain seller in Indonesia, since 2004. It provides variety of features for their clients including user-friendly Cpanel, webmail, email forwarding, anti-spam, MySQL databases, PP3 mail, sub domains, mailing lists, Phpmyadmin and many others. Customer support is available 24/7 via SMS, email, phone, and chat. Moreover, company uses quality server that gives high uptime and website run without any hurdle. Apart from this, customers get a 30-day money back guarantee for unsatisfied customers. On top of this, Idweb host plans packed with number of features including bandwidth, disk space, RAM and more.

IDwebhost Overview

IDwebhost is a company that offer web-hosting services in Indonesia. This company was founded back in 2004 and is currently the largest domain seller in Indonesia. IDwebhost Company currently has offices in 3 major cities in Indonesia in order to effectively cater to their clients. In 2009, this web hosts got ICANN Accreditation, the first in Indonesia.

IDwebhost Plans

This hosting company operates 10 plans for web hosting. These include the IdPersonal plan, which costs Rp 1.000 per month and comes with features like 90MB and 1 GB monthly bandwidth on a contract of 12 months minimum. The Idbasic plan on the other hand goes for Rp. 5.000 per month and comes with a 12-month contract along with 150MB of disk space and 3GB bandwidth. The Idpremedium hosting plan goes for only Rp.12.500 per month and comes with 350 MB disk space, 15GB monthly bandwidth and a minimum of 6 months contract. On the Idmedium plan, client get to enjoy 25GB of monthly bandwidth, 1GB disk space along with a 6 months minimum contract . The Idsemipro hosting plan costs only Rp 35.000 per month with 50 GB monthly bandwidth, 2GB disk space and a 3-month contract. On the Idpro plan, users must sign a 3-month contract and get features like 75 GB monthly bandwidth and 4GB disk space. The Idsuperpro plan costs only Rp.110.000 Per month and has a monthly bandwidth of 125 GB and 8GB disk space. Their Idsemicorporate hosting plan costs Rp. 190.000 per month with a month’s contract, 250 GB monthly bandwidth and 10 GB disk space. The Idcorporate hosting plan on the other hand costs Rp. 390.000 per month and comes with a monthly bandwidth of 500GB along with 15 GB disk space. On top of that, it requires users to sign a month’s contract. Their last plan is the Idsupercorporate hosting plan, which has 1TB monthly bandwidth and disk space of 30GB.

Features and control Panel

IDwebhost Company uses the popular cPanel control panel, which is very easy to use. Some of the hosting features this company offers its clients are: e-mail blocking, e-mail forwarding, web mail, POP3 mail, mailing lists, Anti-Spam, PhpMyAdmin, MySQL databases, FrontPage Ext, CGI/Perl, SSI, sub domains and sub domain stats. Other features included are: PHP Nuke, Post Nuke, b2, OS Commerce, Moodle, , phpBB2, 4Image s Gallery, Web Calendar, CGI scripts along with many others. IDwebhost: Reliability and Uptime Report

The support team at IDwebhost Company can be reached via phone, sms, chat and e-mail ticket 24/7. Their hosting is very reliable because of their good network uptime. They also use the latest technologies in the industry in order to ensure the best quality hosting. They use powerful servers, which ensures that their hosting performs very well.

Pros

Client get many features to choose from a variety of hosting features.

The support team at the company is accessible 24/7 via phone, sms, chat and e-mail ticket

Cons

Its hosting services are limited to Indonesian clients.

IDwebhost offers too many hosting plans

Cancellation policy

The clients at IDwebhost Company get a 30-day money back guarantee if they are unsatisfied with the services offered by this web host. Conclusion

IDwebhost Company offers quality web hosting services. Their hosting is also very reliable and performs quite well.