Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the summit ‘Responsible AI for Social Empowerment 2020 on 5th Oct at 7 PM’

Representatives from the global AI industry to hold discussions at the Summit

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and NITI Aayog will organize a Mega Virtual Summit on Artificial Intelligence (AI), RAISE 2020- ‘Responsible AI for Social Empowerment 2020,’ from October 5-9, 2020. RAISE 2020 will be a global meeting of minds to exchange ideas and chart a course for using AI for social transformation, inclusion, and empowerment in areas like Healthcare, Agriculture, Education, and Smart Mobility, among other sectors.

At the RAISE 2020 Summit, delegates and experts in research, policy, and innovation on Artificial Intelligence will join from across the globe. Keynote speeches and panel discussions will frame the summit, on cross-sector subjects like ‘Leveraging AI for Pandemic Preparedness’, ‘The Impetus that Innovation Places on Digitisation’, ‘Inclusive AI’, ‘Partnerships for Successful Innovation’ etc.

The RAISE 2020 Summit will also feature some of the most exciting startups working in Artificial Intelligence-related fields. Startups chosen through the AI Solution Challenge will showcase their solutions in the AI Startup Pitchfest scheduled on 6th Oct 2020. This is part of the Government of India’s continuing support to tech entrepreneurs and startups by providing exposure, recognition, and guidance.

Speaking about the Summit, Shri. Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said, “AI has emerged as a catalyst across industries and can play a transformative role in accelerating development. The Summit will explore in-depth, the role of AI in accelerating social empowerment. RAISE 2020 has tracks like AI for Health, Agriculture, Education, Skilling, Mobility, Fintech, Research, Inclusive AI, Future of Work, and Responsible AI, and the Summit will serve as a platform for the meeting of some of the best minds in the world on AI.”

Home to the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem, elite science and technology institutions like the IITs, robust and ubiquitous digital infrastructure, and millions of newly-minted STEM graduates every year, India is well-positioned to become a global leader in the development of artificial intelligence. Industry analysts predict that AI could add up to $957 billion to India’s economy by 2035. In the spirit of SabkaSaathSabkaVikas, honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi plans to leverage AI for inclusive development, representing the country's ‘AI for All' strategy. Directed by the Prime Minister’s vision, India will soon stand out in the international community not just as a leader in the Artificial Intelligence field, but also as a model to show the world how to responsibly direct AI for social empowerment.

Talking about the Summit, Shri Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog said, “From agriculture to fin-tech and healthcare to infrastructure, artificial intelligence can be a truly transformative force. India is uniquely positioned to become the AI laboratory of the world and contribute to inclusive development and growth through empowerment. The Summit aims to help create a data-rich environment, which is a stepping stone to eventually transform lives globally.”

RAISE 2020 (http://raise2020.indiaai.gov.in/) will facilitate an exchange of ideas to create mass awareness about the need to ethically develop and practice AI.

About RAISE 2020:

RAISE 2020 is a first of its kind, a global meeting of minds on Artificial Intelligence to drive India's vision and roadmap for social transformation, inclusion, and empowerment through responsible AI. Organized by the Government of India along with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the event will witness robust participation from global industry leaders, key opinion makers, Government representatives, and academia.

PIB

Release ID: 1658758

Ministry of Electronics & IT

Date: September 24, 2020, 6:38PM