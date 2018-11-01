Latest News And Web Hosting Review Freeola.net

Freeola hosting company was founded in 1999. It is a UK based ISP provider and internet solutions company. Freeola.com focuses on providing customers with affordable and high-quality internet services and products. It offers services such as web hosting, dedicated servers, Virtual Private servers and SSL certificates. The highly professional customer support team is available 24/7 to sort out any queries. The company further offers 99.9% guaranteed network uptime. It provides broadband speed of up to 24Mbps which ensures websites load very fast. The technical support team is made up of well-trained professionals who are friendly and always willing to help.

Freeola.net Overview

Since 1999, Freeola, Web service provider, based in UK is providing high quality and cost effective ISP and internet services in a simple and easy manner. Freeola not only provides their clients a reasonable web hosting solution but also offers UK based web hosting service for free of cost with PHP scripting, PHP web hosting and much more. Company is highly dedicated towards their customers and to satisfy them they deliver suitable solutions as per their needs in a user friendly way without considering their level of technical knowledge or skills.

Reliability & Performance/ Uptime Report

Freeola, a trustworthy and high performance based hosting provider, offers reliable services, since it starts. In terms of ensuring security, company offers its unlimited online backup service which keeps a proper backup of everything which their clients considered important. With this antivirus services are also there to protect website from virus. High security is ensured by offering SSL.

Hosting Plans

VIP Web hosting of Freeola offers clients two web hosting plans, VIP and VIP +. Some of the features in both the plans are common and some of them are different. Common features are large in no. Some features offered in Unlimited qty. are Unlimited Disk Space, Unlimited Data transfer, Unlimited Pop Email Addresses, Unlimited Web Addresses for free, Unlimited Email Forwarding. Other features are Domain Hosting, FTP Access all over, Customer Support 7 Days a Week, Customized Email Settings, Control Panel, Various PHP Versions and Gzip Compression. VIP + plan offers some of the additional features like Customisable Logs, Visitor Stats, Custom Error Pages, Pages protected with password, Custom Mod-Rewrite & Advanced PHP Control. Some Add ons are also included like Unlimited SQL Databases, E-Mail pro for free and SSL (Secure Sockets Layer) Security.

Features & Control Panel

Unlimited Disk space & Bandwidth

Unlimited Pop Email Addresses & Web Addresses

Control panel

PHP Versions

Advanced PHP Control

Fantastico

SSL

Custom Error & password protected Pages

Website Builder

Helpdesk for 7 days a week

Broadband, E-Mail & Dial up services

Pros

A perfect web service provider

Website for free

Many options for accessing internet

Friendly & Supporting Customer care

Some Services Unlimited and free too

Domain names are cost effective

Fast Broadband service

Award winning Web security

Customizable & reasonable Web design solutions

Cons

Cancellation policy IS NOT offered in VIP Web hosting

Money back guarantee IS NOT given in VIP Web hosting

Uptime Guarantee IS NOT offered in VIP Web hosting

Support

Freeola is having a very friendly and supporting UK based Customer care team, present to serve their services for 7 days a week. Along with this, they offer a wide range of Knowledgebase articles and Help Guides. Their clients may communicate to the team using Chat Forums, by giving a call or by dropping an e-mail.

Cancellation/ Refund Policy

In terms of policies offered by Freeola, there is no cancellation and refund policy offered by company for VIP Web hosting. On the unsatisfactory hosting services offered, their clients may not ask for a refund as it has no provision for the same.

Conclusion

Freeola a UK based web service provider offers best services at best prices. The unique features which differentiate this company from others is that it offers many relevant features in unlimited qty. and that too for free. With this, its user friendly helpdesk support the clients with all their queries and try to deliver them great level of satisfaction.