Latest News And Web Hosting Review 2mhost

2mhost.com : Company Overview

2mhost.com was launched in 2001. Since 2001 2mHost is providing best hosting packages to more than 10,000 websites. It offers web hosting at a very low cost. It is affordable web hosting solutions provider to meet the needs of anyone who requires hosting services. Its web hosting options include all inclusive hosting options, such as – low cost hosting plans, reseller hosting plans and business hosting options. It offers benefit to the customers by offering them reliable and powerful hosting services. It offers 24/7 technical support to its clients. Its hosting plans are designed to fulfill the needs of a client who are fresher in the field of web hosting. Its plans do not need years of experience. Customers do not want to pay for disk space, features and bandwidth that they do not need. It offers flexibility so that its hosting solutions can grow as their website grows.

Reliability and Uptime Report

2mhost has achieved 100% uptime last week. With 0 existing domains were deleted, 0 domains were transferred away, 0 new domains were registered with 2mhost and 0 domains were transferred to 2mhost from other web hosts.

Hosting Plan and Pricing

2mhost.com offers its starting plan at $2.75 per month. It offers the facility of ? business web hosting, value web hosting, web hosting reseller and value-added services. It has personal plan and personal X2 plan. It has various plans from which you can choose any of the plans as per your need and budget. It has plans for starters to small businesses. 2MHost.com offers plans, in the cheapest rate, for Personal Plus, all inclusive and business. Although it has the cheapest plan, but it has limited features. For more features, you need to pay more. And have to select its good plans.

Features and Control Panel

2mhost.com offers affordable plans with all in one web hosting solution. It is fast, reliable and easy to use web hosting service provider. It has Free .com domain name.

2MHost uses CPanel control panel. It is one of the best control panel. It is user-friendly and customer can start using it easily without much learning curve.

Technical Support

2mhost.com offers the facility of 24/7/365 live chat technical support. It has knowledgeable, experienced and dedicated technical support staff. If you have any problem, then not an issue. You just need to contact its technical support staff team. It does not offer phone support, which is little bit strange.

Pros

2mhost.com has lots of pros, some of the major pros are ? amazing technical support staff, reliable, great uptime, 30-day money back guarantee, cheap hosting, features and many more.

Cons

2mhost does not offer phone support, it is its negative point.

Cancellation and Refund Policy

If you do not like the services of 2mhost.com or because of any reason you want to cancel its services then not to worry. It offers the facility of 30-day money back guarantee. So there is no risk to try it once.

Conclusion:

2Mhost provides excellent web hosting solutions to its customers. It offers plan for everyone from individuals to businesses and for starters to professionals. Its hosting plans are capable of meeting the needs of large e-commerce sites and web developers. Its sites offer upgraded options which help hosting plans to grow with a business or website. It offers reliable hosting services with reliable customer support to its customers. Overall it is a good company.