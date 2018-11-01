Latest News And Web Hosting Review Eapps

Eapps has emerged into application hosting services. It consists of expert staff provides a solution for widely used applications, managed and delivered by using powerful web-based administration interface. Technical staff targeted initially on Java Application Servers for web applications and relational databases. The company also supports in the field of Content Management System applications that includes WordPress, Drupal, and Joomla. It delivers security, high-end collaboration, and high availability services. Customers get maximum uptime of high availability configurations that span physical data centers and cloud zones. Company’s VPN services allow customers to access data securely.

Services Offered

Application hosting services: Deliver and manage widely used applications with powerful web-based administration interface.

Java Application Servers (Tomcat, GlassFish, JBoss, Liferay Portal) for web applications, and relational databases (MySQL, PostgreSQL)

True Cloud hosting environment

Other technologies and frameworks

PHP with Zend Framework, Ruby on Rails, and Groovy and Grails

Zimbra, by VMware, is an enterprise-grade email and collaboration service

Supports Content Management System (CMS) applications which include Joomla, WordPress, and Drupal

What for customers?

High-end collaboration, security, and high-availability (HA) services

The company`s VPN service allows customers to securely access hosted systems and transmit data with strong encryption.

eApps: Company Overview

eApps, a web hosting service provider, was founded several years back, in 1986 by four consultants. It has grown and emerged itself as a premier provider offering application hosting services to large no. of clients situated in more than 125 countries. Mission of the company is to offer the highest quality application hosting and services related. Company is having a team of experts in using applications which are widely used, offered and managed through a web based administration interface. Their technical experts lay their emphasis on Java Application Servers and relational databases. It also offers support to Content Management System (CMS) applications, such as WordPress, Joomla, and Drupal.

Reliability & Performance/ Uptime Report

Data centres of the provider are best in class and highly successful situated in US. They offer high quality servers which are max time up and lead to running of sites all the time and online. It results in top notch and leading edge performance.

Privacy and safety of data is ensured by keeping a complete control over the services leads to reliability. SSL Certificates & services for backup are also offered.

Tools are also offered to increase the performance, security & uptime of client site or applications.

Hosting Plans

Reseller hosting of eapps offers ISPmanager Control Panel, cPanel/WHM Control Panel, Plesk Control Panel with 24 Hrs responsive support.

Dedicated Hosting provides features like technical support for 24/7 Support, Rapid response, Maintenance of hardware & software with Operating system & popular applications and database management systems, Control Panels, Data Backups, Full Control Root access via SSH. Add-ons are 24/7 site monitoring, Priority Support, Load Balancing and Failover, Enterprise Email, Virtual Private Network.

Cloud hosting offers clients with cloud platform in 24 Hrs. responsive support, true windows hosting, install database servers, web apps, frameworks, programming languages with Create-a -cloud tool. eApps Cloud Services with SSL Certificates, supported apps like joomla, drupal, wordpress etc. and Control panel support is offered.

Features & Control Panel

CDN

R1Soft Backup

Zimbra E-Mail

Customer Service 24*7*365

SSL Certificate

Backup Services

ISPmanager Control Panel

cPanel/ WHM Control Panel

Plesk Control Panel

Supported Apps offered

Support

Highly effective and user friendly customer services are rendered to clients. Company`s staff is experts in handling the customer issues efficiently and quickly and thus deliver outstanding customer support. Company is having a Support Centre where client can contact customer care dept. via live chat, e-mail, skype, web form & phone. Technical support & knowledgebase is offered 24*7*365.

Pros

Excellent customer support

State of the art Cloud hosting environment

Best Web hosting system

World Class Data centers

Reliable & leading edge equipment

High security & privacy of data

User friendly popular apps install

Custom defined & pre managed services

Professional services

Cons

Money Back Guarantee is not offered

No refund policy offered to the clients who are unsatisfied with the services offered

Conclusion

eapps an old web hosting provider offers best class application hosting services to clients all over the world. With 24*7 responsive customer support, professional services and tools dedicated to increase safety, uptime & performance is provided so as to deliver clients exactly what they need.