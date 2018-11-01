Latest News And Web Hosting Review Media Temple (mt)

Share your valuable feedback, comments or suggestions on Hosting Review Media temple.

Mediatemple has been providing hosting solutions to web developers, digital entrepreneurs, designers, and innovators since 1998. Currently, their cloud services premium web hosting power around 1.5 million websites across the world. Their hosting solutions com with one click installer, domain registration, virtual servers, business applications and other cloud services. This hosting is perfect for everybody including small, medium and large firms, creative professionals and bloggers. Their US based support and staff are available 24/7 via phone, chat, Twitter to answers their customers query. Moreover, the company has top class shared hosting along with one-click WordPress installs to Linux VPS hosting. Hosting solutions include shared, VPS, WordPress hosting, and dedicated servers.

Key Selling Points

The company's build approach “always up, always fast, always easy and always human.”

Recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in North America

Headquarters: Los Angeles

Establishment: 1998 by Demian Sellfors and John Carey. In 2013 it got acquired by GoDaddy and keep it operating as an independent company.

Executive

Vice President Marketing: Lou Kikos

Services Offered:

Grid-based shared hosting service, which starts from $30/mon.

which starts from $30/mon. WordPress Hosting , starting price $20/mon with a 1-click installation.

, starting price $20/mon with a 1-click installation. VPS, AWS cloud, and managed hosting options

domain registration, web hosting, business applications, virtual servers, and other cloud services

Other Services Offered: 30-day file backups, at least 1TB bandwidth, malware detection and removal, and custom dashboards.

Target Customers

web designers, developers, app publishers, creative agencies, and enterprises.

The company clients range from top-tier web designers, favorite blogs, and online creative communities, to global advertising agencies and major brands.

bloggers, creative professionals, and small businesses, large enterprises like Starbucks, Adidas, Samsung, and Toyota

No. of Customers

125,000+ customers in 100 countries

1.5+ million websites

Customer Support

U.S.-based customer support available 24.7.365

Available via live chats, around-the-clock phone lines, and email. Incredible knowledge base, which allows you to resolve almost any issue on your own.

What for Customers?

Greater performance and reliability : Removes the risk of traffic bottlenecks by providing dedicated resource container (RAM & Storage) for user's databases.

: Removes the risk of traffic bottlenecks by providing dedicated resource container (RAM & Storage) for user's databases. Enhanced speed and security : Provides tools such as Web application firewall (WAF), malware monitoring and removal for up to five sites, and global Content Delivery Network (CDN).

: Provides tools such as Web application firewall (WAF), malware monitoring and removal for up to five sites, and global Content Delivery Network (CDN). Setting and managing a website is comfortable with fully optimized custom control panels.

Premium services at Competitive-price

Latest News

(April 12, 2017) Media Temple added a new tier to Grid its New Managed Shared Hosting for Database-Intensive Websites primarily e-commerce.