Senator James Skoufis (D-Hudson Valley) hosted a forum for small businesses in North Rockland at the Haverstraw Community Center. The forum focused on entrepreneurship opportunities, State and local economic trends, and state assistance programs for small businesses. Local and regional business leaders were featured as panelists, including Al Samuels, President/CEO of the Rockland Business Association, and Christopher Thiesing, Senior Business Advisor for the New York State Small Business Development Center.

Senator James Skoufis said: “It was a privilege to host this small business forum in Haverstraw. Small businesses are the backbone of any thriving economy and community; it's important to understand the challenges that they face and what I can do better legislatively to empower these businesses to flourish. I thank our panelists for their insight and all the business owners who attended and lent their voice to these important discussions.

I look forward to working together and continuing to bring our small business community's voice to Albany.”

Christopher Thiesing, a Senior Businessbringingw York State Small Business Development Center, said, “I would like to congratulate Senator Skoufis for having the insight for holding this Small Business Forum. Hosting these valuable services under one roof for the local business community is a huge step in addressing their needs. I am looking forward to working with the Senator towards helping our community.”

Al Samuels, President/CEO of the Rockland Business Association, said, “I give Senator Skoufis an immense amount of credit for bringing this forum to North Rockland. These discussions are incredibly helpful and necessary for small businesses. North Rockland's business community is extremely small, so we need to open up a dialogue with our leaders to broaden our outreach more globally. I enjoyed hearing from small business owners and look forward to working together to best address our community's needs.”

Skoufis is committed to supporting locally-owned businesses. This past legislative session, Skoufis helped lead the charge in the Legislature to reauthorize and reform the Minority & Women-Owned Business Enterprises (MWBE) program to help more MWBE businesses conduct business with and deliver services for the State. Additionally, Skoufis passed legislation creating programs to help small businesses with crime prevention and advanced legislation to create tax-advantaged savings accounts for small businesses. Skoufis also awarded several Senate Empire Business Awards to small businesses in North Rockland, including Lynch's Restaurant, Union Restaurant, and Centro de Amigos.

Source: Press Release

Date: October 04, 2019

nysenate.gov