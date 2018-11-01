Latest News And Web Hosting Review Kazila

Kazila was established in 2008 in Dallas, Texas. It offers dedicated and global cloud server solutions with premium hosting services. Their technical team is available 24/7 and respond to customer’s queries as quickly as possible that gives peace of mind to the customers. Also, the company uses only enterprise server grade hardware backed by adequate l/O. Their hardware stored within modern data center across the US. On top of this, their services offer the capacity to scale on demand and requirements. CPU, memory, and hard disk get managed instantly. Their server uptime is 99.9% but in a case of full downtime, a refund gets credited to customer’s account within 3 days.

Kazila: Company Overview

Kazila commenced its business from of 2008 and has spread out its data centers in three locations: Dallas, TX, Edison, NJ and Los Angeles, CA. The company takes pride on its talented and experienced team who handle its operations. The Company believes in innovating for the best. Although Kazila is in its budding state, they stress on quality not quantity. With its reasonable plans and packages, Kazila keeps its happy clients a step ahead of their competitors.

Kazila Plans

Kazila provides Virtual Private Servers that are popular for their features. There are six plans offered named KVPS-1 to KVPS-6. 1 -8 CPU, 256 – 8192 MB RAM, 5-160 GB of disk space, 250-4000 GB of bandwidth and 1 IPv4 is provided with KVPS1 and KVPS-6 plan respectively. Other features include: 99.9% uptime guarantee, scalability option and Hardware RAID-10 to avoid data loss.

Dedicated server plan comprises of two packages: KDEDI-1 and KDEDI-2. The dedicated servers are connected with high speed and redundant network. KDEDI-1 consists of Dual-Core Atom D525, Intel Atom D525 @ 1.8Ghz, 8GB DDR3 RAM, 1TB Enterprise SATA 7.2K HDD, 10TB bandwidth on 100Mbps Port and IPMI included. KDEDI-2 comprises of Quad-Core Intel Xeon E3 Intel Xeon E3-1230v3 @ 3.4Ghz, 16GB DDR3 RAM, 1TB enterprise SATA 7.2K HDD, 100Mbps unmetered and IPMI included.

Features and Control Panel

Expert staff is available 24/7 for the benefit of the customers and every ticket is responded at the earliest. High Performance: Latest enterprise grade and branded hardware backed by adequate I/O is used. Hardware storage is within secure and modern data centers in three US locations.

Kazila Support

Kazila provides 99.9% uptime guarantee with an assurance crediting full month’s payment lest the uptime promise is not fulfilled. Support is provided through live chat and ticket system.

Pros

Company provides a month’s refund if 99.9% uptime is not achieved.

Full control on respective data by customers.

No hidden fees or unruly charges like other hosts.

Cons

3 day money back guarantee on virtual servers seems to be of a very less time as compared to other companies.

Cancellation Policy

Kazila gives a 3 day money back guarantee and no refunds are made after this duration. Virtual servers can be cancelled at anytime. For dedicated servers a written notice of cancellation prior to 8 days before the next due date is required. For other services, ticket needs to be submitted to billing department.

Conclusion

Kazila is slowly crawling its way up to become a leading web hosting provider. They have an undoubting customer support which is the reason behind its popularity,