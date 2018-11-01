Latest News And Web Hosting Review Peak10

Ananova

USP

  • SAS70 Type II compliant

Partners

  • Primary financial partner: Seaport Capital with a minority investment position held by the McCarthy Group

Data Center

  • Multiple Tier-1 Internet carriers with various fully-lit OCx connections
  • deploys multiple carrier-agnostic OCx connections for maximum dependability
  • Multiple levels of security, uninterruptible power, redundant HVAC systems, fire suppression and around-the-clock monitoring and management
  • Custom-sized Private Cages
  • Single or Half Cabinets AC Power (20-100A 110-208V Multi-Phase, Custom)
  • 24×7 Customer Access with 24-hour staff and security
  • Customer Work Stations with Phone and Internet Access

Services Offered

  • Data center operator
  • Managed services
  • Hosting and maintaining sophisticated information technology infrastructure

What for Customers?

  • Reliable, scalable, and economical solutions
  • Helps companies meet the requirements of various regulatory compliance acts such as Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX), HIPAA, PCI and Gramm-Leach-Bliley (GLBA)
  • High-performance, a fully redundant private network that ensures security, integrity, and availability of customers' business applications and technology.
