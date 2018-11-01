Latest News And Web Hosting Review Peak10

USP
- SAS70 Type II compliant
Partners
- Primary financial partner: Seaport Capital with a minority investment position held by the McCarthy Group
Data Center
- Multiple Tier-1 Internet carriers with various fully-lit OCx connections
- deploys multiple carrier-agnostic OCx connections for maximum dependability
- Multiple levels of security, uninterruptible power, redundant HVAC systems, fire suppression and around-the-clock monitoring and management
- Custom-sized Private Cages
- Single or Half Cabinets AC Power (20-100A 110-208V Multi-Phase, Custom)
- 24×7 Customer Access with 24-hour staff and security
- Customer Work Stations with Phone and Internet Access
Services Offered
- Data center operator
- Managed services
- Hosting and maintaining sophisticated information technology infrastructure
What for Customers?
- Reliable, scalable, and economical solutions
- Helps companies meet the requirements of various regulatory compliance acts such as Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX), HIPAA, PCI and Gramm-Leach-Bliley (GLBA)
- High-performance, a fully redundant private network that ensures security, integrity, and availability of customers' business applications and technology.