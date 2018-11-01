Latest News And Web Hosting Review Usonyx Net

Usonyx.net Overview – Singapore Web Hosting Provider

In 2016, Usonyx has started to expand its service & has included SSD VPS at the lowest SSD VPS package in town.

Company Name: Usonyx Pte Ltd

Key Selling Points: Singapore web hosting provider

Services Offered: VPS, managed hosting, secure managed dedicated server, SSL web certification, cloud hosting and Domain registrations.

Target Customers: government sector, enterprise & SMEs

Uptime: 99.9% Network Uptime and 99.5% Server Uptime

Establishment: 1997

Executives:

Chairman: Chan Kee Siak

Promotions:

Instant Dedicated Server as low as SGD 99/mo or USD 74 only.

• Single Intel Xeon® Processor E3-1231v3 3.4Ghz, 4C/8T

• 2 x 2TB SAS HDD on Hardware Raid

• 100Mbps Bandwidth (Unlimited Data Transfer)

• 32 GB RAM

• Deploy in 4 Hours

• Free firewall protection,

• Free unlimited backup protection

Reliability & Uptime Report

Usonyx offers 99.9% uptime which is great. The availability of its client’s website is its top priority. They provide great uptime guarantee. It offers best hosting experience with great reliability.

Plan & Pricing

Usonyx offers its plans at 30% cheaper rate as compared to its competitors. It offers elite, professional & premium plans. It has plans for individual as well as for a big enterprise. You can choose any of the plans as per your need & budget. It offers feature-rich, value added hosting plans. Moreover, it offers the facility of owning your website and personalized email addresses for the purpose of creating online presence and branding. Its services are highly reliable which are coupled with professional but friendly customer support.

Features and Control Panel

Usonyx provides flexible, reliable, 7-day backup retention, WordPress application compatibility, premium email client and quality dedicated server hosting service which assists in solving the concerns of its clients. Its dedicated servers offer the facility of manage, customize & configure your dedicated servers and provides full control over all the hosting needs. It can boost the dedicated server to 100Mbps bandwidth which helps to everything go fast. It offers great features at an affordable price.

Technical Support

Usonyx provides great technical support. It offers 24/7 technical support facility. It has trained, in-house experts who are always ready to help & assist their customers. They are experienced, dedicated & trained. They offer their services in a friendly manner. Their robust help centre service includes video tutorials, guides and more. They offer the facility of customer support through email, phone call & live chat.

Pros

There are various pros of this company; some of them are – bandwidth boost up to 100Mbps, great uptime, high reliability, satisfied customers, experienced in the field of web hosting services, offering best service, money back guarantee, no downtime, affordable price, great features and much more. Not only this but also it offers advanced colocation facility within Singapore’s Data Center Hub.

Cancellation & Refund Policy

Usonyx offers amazing service. However, if you are not satisfied with its service then also not an issue as it provides the facility of 30 days money back guarantee to new web or email hosting users. This money back facility offers a risk free environment to its new users.

Conclusion:

Usonyx is an experienced company in the field of web hosting. It offers amazing customer support service. It offers various plans & its plans are great & are available at affordable price. It offers the money back guarantee too which minimizes the risk factor. It has a huge number of satisfied customers which assures the great service. So, overall it is worthy to spend your bucks on it.