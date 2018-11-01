Latest News And Web Hosting Review FastHost

Fasthost.com: Company Overview

Fast host is the popular hosting services in UK. They provide world class technologies for the customers. Their intuitive interface creates terrific websites by simply dragging content blocks with a mouse and dropping them into right place. Customer can choose from 170 predesigned templates of different categories along with publish and edit content. No coding knowledge is required. Company gives main focus on providing higher end hosting solutions. Their dedicated and VPS hosting options are outstanding. Solutions come with number of features that ensure site configuration.

Reliability and Uptime

Company`s server is configured to run e-commerce website with latest technology. They have several successful ecommerce websites and developed over 2500 websites. Their datacenters are located in the UK. These are highly secured and contained backup power system that keep running website seamlessly. Technicians monitor all centers 24 hours. Dedicated and VPS server hosting clients are offered SLA and 99.99% uptime guarantee.

Plans and Pricing

Their package price is right in line and offer options to pay advance for three years and get discount. For those who stick with one for long time, they can get good deals by paying with this company. Their Web hosting plans are include Personal, Business and unlimited packages. All plans come with unlimited disk space, bandwidth, FTP accounts, email accounts, MySQL database and more.

Reseller hosting plans include features such as unlimited disk space, monthly data transfer, unlimited web sites and free setup. While, VPS hosting plans are also contain features like Disk space, Guaranteed RAM, Monthly data transfer and great CPU speed.

Key Features

Fasthost offers their clients all standard hosting options which any user would expect for higher end hosting industry. Company has introduced entry level shared hosting to top line dedicated servers. Customer can choose from both Linux and Windows hosting. They also provide free SEO services which is called `Traffic Driver`. Moreover, effective search engine optimization tools rarely free. Clients will also get site builder tools for beginners, advanced email box which is against difficult web based email tools.

Company can migrate user`s website from other hosting provider at no cost. Clients can create email accounts, autoresponders, forwarder as well as account and user level filtering to manage email. Apache spam assassin, email authentication and fight spam with BoxTrapper are also included with the packages. Webhost also configure password protected directories; perform virus scans and IP address denials.

They have some common features such as addon domains, subdomains, redirects to point visitors and parked domains. Customers can identify their site with Advanced DNS Zone and Simple DNS Zone Editor.

Technical support

Company offers 24/7 technical support via online ticketing system and phone. Support is also available through social media accounts on Google+, Twitter and LinkedIn. Apart from this, customer can get lot of information and user guides through company`s knowledge base. Domain health checker and training center and blog are also available. For support, high skilled technicians are available all the time to assist their customer.

Pros

Free SEO tools, advanced dedicated and VPS, outstanding customer support and more features included.

Cons

Company has some issues with shared hosting.

Cancellation and Refund Policy

Fasthost offer 30 day money back guarantee on their all hosting solutions. For account cancellation policy customers need to provide 30 days notice. If clients cancel their account before end of the agreed term, then they will liable for remaining cost. This refund will not include transfer fees, domain name registration and renewal. Conclusion

Overall, Fasthost is really great hosting provider for well developed, high traffic sites. On the other hand, for smaller sites clients may think twice. Majority of entry level client are satisfied and get number of features at affordable price. Level of support options is also positive point due to their social media support