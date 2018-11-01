Latest News And Web Hosting Review SiberName

Internet domain name registrar and web-hosting company located in Ottawa, Canada.

Sibername offers internet consulting services to those companies who require new technologies at competitive rates. It also provides domain name suggestions tool to support customers searching Canadian domain names. Their technical support is available 24 hours for their customers. The company keeps website backups in separate locations in Canada. Therefore, customers’ data is safe and secure in case of any disaster happens. They provide reliable, redundant network in North America. Sibername promises to give 99.99% uptime. Besides this, their hosting features include instant activation, free migration, SSL certificate, cPanel, one-click installation of WordPress, with domain name get a free website and email and more.

Key Selling Points

Canadian Domain Name and Website Hosting company

Executive

CEO: Brent Turkoglu

Establishment: 2000

Services Offered:

ICANN, CIRA and Eurid Registrar

Internet consulting services to increase online sustainability and mobility

Hosting, domain registration, and IT solutions

Headquarters: 275 Slater Street Suite 900, Ottawa, ON, Canada, K1P 5H9

Target Customers:

a wide range of companies across Canada

small businesses, individuals, and re-sellers.

What for Customers?

Helps customers to increase online sustainability and mobility

Uptime: 99.99%

Latest News

(November 06, 2017) Partnered with Ottawa-based Company, WebMarketers

(June 26, 2017) Launched a new campaign to redesign existing websites or build a new website, by a professional website designer for an affordable fee of $180.00 CAD. The sites would build on WordPress Content Management System (CMS) with Drag and drop builder, which allows edit content, add pages, media gallery, etc. The site optimized for desktop and mobile includes 5-page layouts: Homepage, Inner page, News page, Blog post page and Contact page. Customer has full content control and would be SEO friendly and Basic on-page SEO configuration

SiberName Launches 'How To' Videos for Online Startups and has created many short videos for Sibername Youtube channel. Video topics are entirely market-driven, which comes from FAQ of current clients and general market feedback.