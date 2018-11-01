Latest News And Web Hosting Review Choopa

Share your valuable feedback, comments or suggestions on Hosting Review Choopa

Choopa offers leading hosting solutions backed by top class infrastructure. It is developed as a service oriented business. They provide 24/7 support with experienced admins and no downtime migrations. They have premium network including 1000Gbps+ capacity, fully redundant design, and 100% uptime. Moreover, it provides 100% power and HVAC availability. Their hosting solutions include dedicated servers and cloud hosting. Choopa hosting features include automatic backup solutions, reinforce IT department with experienced professionals, create multiple geographic and redundant points of presence, DNS resolution for global visitors. Choopa also provides a range of services and products to customize hosting platform- Load balancing and redundancy, security and firewall solutions, Iv6 integration, dedicated KVM, Cpanel hosting and more.

Choopa.com: Company overview

Choopa.com is a company that offers quality web hosting services. This company started operating in the hosting industry in 1998.Choopa.com handles all its hosting operations from multiple data centers one in Los Angeles, California, another in Amsterdam, Netherlands, one in Tokyo, Japan and the last data center is located in Piscataway in New Jersey. This hosting company offers their clients quality cloud and dedicated server hosting services.

Performance/Reliability and uptime report

Choopa.com hosting delivers 100%network uptime, which ensures that clients’ websites are online throughout. Choopa.com has a very reliable customer support team that is available 24/7 to cater to clients’ needs. The company uses powerful Dell and Super Micro servers in their data centers, which ensures excellent hosting speeds and optimum performance of their hosting services.

Hosting plans

The Company’s dedicated server hosting has 3 packages from which users can choose: the Haswell E3-1240v3 hosting package, the Haswell E3-1240v3 package and the Intel Dual Octo-Core package. Some of the features common to all the plans are 24/7 technical and customer support among many others.

Virtual private server hosting from the company is not divided into hosting plans. It uses the Vultr platform, which is among the leading technologies in the industry

The cloud hosting from the company is divided into different hosting plans. The cloud hosting from the Choopa.com hosting company is a multi-tenant data storage system. It is Amazon S3 compliant, which ensures clients get maximum flexibility. Their cloud hosting is also resilient to failures. Clients can also get their storage deployed in the company’s multiple datacenters in order to provide geo-redundancy.

Features and control panel

The hosting services from Choopa.com hosting come with a variety of hosting features. Some of the cloud storage features are high availability, unique optimization, built-in fail over, unlimited scaling of storage and throughput capacity, web-based console,100% network uptime, 24/7 customer and technical support, multi-part uploads, multi-part downloads, ACL (Access Control List) along with many other features. Other features offered by this company are redundancy and load balancing firewall solutions, dedicated KVM, daily backups, e-commerce shopping carts and payment systems, cPanel, DNS management, IPv6 Integration among many others.

The hosting from this company uses the industry renowned cPanel control panel.

Pros

The Choopa.com hosting company offers clients feature-rich hosting services.

The hosting services offered by the company deliver 100% guaranteed network uptime to their clients.

Choopa.com hosting company offers clients a variety of hosting services.

Cons

The company does not offer clients any discount coupons.

Clients do not get a money back guarantee from the company.

Cancellation/Refund Policy

This hosting company does not offer their clients a money back guarantee. Clients therefore cannot get a refund if they decide to discontinue hosting with the company.

Support

The customer support and technical support team at the company can be reached via phone, e –mail and live chat. The support team at the company is available 24/7 to cater for the clients hosting needs. Clients can also get further support from the company via the ticketing system, tutorials and the company’s knowledgebase.

Conclusion

Choopa.com hosting company offers their clients reliable, speedy and quality hosting services. On top of that, the support team from the company can be reached 24/7 to cater for clients’ needs. The company more so operates from well-equipped data centers, with state of the art technologies and equipment which ensures quality performance.