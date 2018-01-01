Software solution provider RVglobalsoft

Services Offered
- Applications on a control panel,
- security solutions, and
- web hosting management applications
RVskin
- A favorite cPanel theme and robust tool for admins
- For customizing the control panel theme with a unique interface that differentiates hosting providers' business.
- RVadmintools: The intuitive tool for admins, which makes easier and faster to manage a control panel. It’s compatible with both cPanel Theme and RVskin Theme. The admins can disable and hide un-used functions.
- RVlogin Add-on: The single sign-on tool allowing admins or user to log into servers faster. It provides built-in two-factor authentication, an extra layer of security.
- RVskin Theme and RVskin Manager: The admins and users can customize the theme to make it personalized.
Other Services Offered
- SSL certificates
Customers: Hosting companies around the world
What about Customers?
- Innovative products for building website fast