Latest News and Web Hosting Review 1Host

1host has been offering great reseller hosting, shared hosting and managed server solutions around the world. It is privately held company, established in 1996. Their all plans come with cpanel hosting, softaculous, dual quad core servers, RAID 10, shared SSL, multiple shopping carts, detailed web stats and more. Moreover, company provides 99% uptime guarantee without any set up fees. Best of all, they offer free ecommerce software and affordable reseller hosting as well. If customer is unhappy with the services or facing any technical issues, they can switch to any other company and ask for refund. Therefore, 30 days money back policy is another advantage of 1host.

1host : Company Overview

1Host, a private web hosting provider, established several years back, in 1996 and incorporated as Adjent inc. From last 2 decades company is offering their first class reseller hosting, shared hosting, and completely managed dedicated server services to hundreds and thousands of clients from all over the world. Their hosting services are fully featured with good customer support and reliability.

Reliability & Performance/ Uptime Report

1host offers very reliable, safe and secure web hosting solutions, results in website high performance. According to the Uptime report of the company, it offers 99.9 percent network uptime guarantee to their clients. It simply shows that website of clients are most of the time is up and rarely downtime situation occurs. SSL Certificates are provided which encrypt the important info on automated basis like credit card no., passwords etc. which delivers high level of security to data and info present over the web. So, high uptime with reliability is delivered, results in customer satisfaction.

Hosting Plans

Web hosting of 1host offers four plans to clients. Starter Hosting, Basic Hosting, Premium Hosting, Deluxe Hosting. Reseller hosting also offers four plans to clients. Some basic features offered are same in all of the plans, whether shared, dedicated or reseller, like no fees for setup, 24x7x365 Support, 30 Day Money Back Guarantee, Prompt Backups on regular & weekly basis, toll-Free Phone Support, 99.9% Uptime guarantee. They also includes Control panel 11, Fantastico Deluxe, RVSkins advanced cpanel skin, SMTP, IMAP, Webmail, CGI, SSI, PERL, Java Script, Perl, Cron ,Python, Instant forums, blogs, counters, chat room, portals. Features also include Custom Error Pages, IP Deny Manager, phpMyAdmin, Webalizer, Error Logs, Referrer Logs, Shared SSL, Private SSL & e-commerce shopping carts. RV Site Builder is not provided in only Starter hosting and Unlimited Add on Domains, Unlimited Sub domains, Unlimited FTP Accounts, Unlimited POP3 Accounts are offered in Basic, Premium & Deluxe Hosting.

Reseller Hosting plans offers several other features like Private Nameserver, 3 IP addresses, Cpanel/WHM reseller control panel, Instant backups. Unlimited features are Domains, Sub-domains, FTP accounts, Parked Domains/Pointers, Anonymous FTP.

Dedicated Hosting offers same basic features as given above but it also include 5 IP Addresses, Control Panel/ WHM.

Features & Control Panel

Web Host Manager

Guarantee to refund money in 30 days

Automated encryption of data

Secure SSL Certificates

Domain registration

Cpanel/WHM reseller control panel

Web design & maintenance

99.9% Uptime guarantee

Miva Merchant

Dedicated IP

SEO & Submission

Support

1host delivers an outstanding customer support to clients. Their talented, qualified, experienced and trained staff are experts in understanding and resolving customer issues in the context of web hosting and site maintenance. To ensure good support, customer care is available for 24*7 to assist in their queries or technical issues. For them all their clients are equal.

Pros

24 × 7 service available for serving the clients

Design & maintain the website

Customers are served in a friendly manner

A reliable and stable provider

Serving the clients since several years

Servers are prompt & solid

Great uptime guarantee

Money back guarantee

Setup fees is not incurred

Support offered via Toll-free phone

Cons

Almost everything is good.

Cancellation/ Refund Policy

A Cancellation policy or a refund policy of 1host states that a client is entitled for the refund if he gaves a request to cancel his account and ask for a refund within 30 days of service being issued by provider. Within the assigned duration, on request of customer, company may cancel his account and refund his money.

Conclusion

1host, an old and professional web hosting company, tried to offer great hosting solutions and services to their clients. Their main focus is to provide high rate of customer satisfaction and for this they are doing their best. Hosting services with great features like customer satisfaction money back guarantee, max uptime guarantee, control panel is offered ultimately provide customers high level of satisfaction.