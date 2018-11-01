Latest News And Review Host1800

Host1800.com : Company Overview

host1800 is one of the world`s fastest growing web hosting companies. Its employees provide you superior technical support around the clock. It is the perfect choice whether you have a need for personal, business or even Fortune 500 hosting. host1800.com was registered 4 years 8 months ago.

This company turns complicated business concepts into elegant web solutions. It never uses templates. As, all the websites are original, innovative and user-centric. It designs customized WordPress, HTML, Joomla, Magento and PHP based website. Its goal is very simple. This company not only design customized website, but also offers the facility to let your website be shown up in all search engines, like Yahoo, Google, and Bing. For achieving that goal, it offers free SEO and social media services. It includes free Facebook page design, 200-1000 free popular blog building, and offers 1000~1000 free Facebook fans which bring 1000-10000 free Twitter followers.

Reliability and Uptime Report

host1800.com is a reliable web hosting company. It offers 99.9% uptime.

Plan and Pricing

Host1800.com offers the services of – web design, graphic design, web hosting, domain and internet marketing. It provides the facility of – static website, CMS dynamic website, e-commerce standard, e-commerce premiere, PHP website and logistics. Its plans are affordable and reasonable. It has list of plans from which you can choose any of the plans as per your need and budget.

Features and Control Panel

host1800 has various features, some of the major features are – Unlimited Disk Space and Bandwidth, Flexible, Easy to Use Control Panel, Unlimited Sub Domains, FTP Accounts, and Email Accounts, 99.9% Uptime Guarantee, No Contract with a 45 Day Money Back Guarantee, Safe Harbor Certified (Details), Web hosting control, 99.95%of network availability, flexibility, less expensive and many more. It has easy to use control panel that helps a lot to manage website easily.

Technical Support

host1800 offers 24/7 technical support. It has knowledgeable, experienced and dedicated technical support staff. Whenever any problem occurs, you need not worry. You just have to contact to its technical support staff, and they are always ready to help and assist you. The main goal of this company is customer satisfaction.

Pros

host1800 has various pros, some of the major pros are – reliability, great uptime, amazing technical support, plans to satisfy different needs and many more.

Cancellation and Refund Policy

If you are not satisfied with host1800 services or because of any reason you want to cancel it, then you can do it easily. Moreover, if you cancel its services within 45 days of its purchase, then you are able to get refund also.

Conclusion:

Overall it is a great company. It offers lots of free facility. It provides lots of plans with various features. It has amazing technical support. Moreover, it offers 45-day money back guarantee, so there is no risk to try it once. It offers friendly atmosphere to its customers. It provides plans for personal & business needs. It has plans for small business to big organization. Moreover, it is worthy to spend your bucks on it.