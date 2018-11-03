Latest News And Web Hosting Review 3Essentials

Share your valuable feedback, comments or suggestions on Hosting Review 3Essentials

3essentials has been offering hosting solutions and cloud services especially for small business since 2001. It is privately owned company and serving around 30000 customers around the world. Their data centers are located in Dallas, TX and Morrisville, NC with room level UPS, 24/7 uninterrupted power and diesel generators. Hosting servers include Windows Server VPS, Windows Desktop VPS, Linux server VPS and Dedicated servers. Apart from this, 3essentails provide feature rich hosting with complete managed Windows hosting platform, powered by Plesk and 24/7 technical support. SSL certificates protect website with an SSL cert. Moreover, anti-spam protects email from spammers and filtering from spam experts; customers can try out this hosting for 30 days. The company also provide 99.99% uptime guarantee.

USP

consistent BBB A+ rating

Establishment: 2001

Target Customers: SME's

Support: 24.7.365 by experts

3essentials.com: Company Overview

3essential was founded in 2001, located in Raleigh, North Carolina. It is a US based hosting provider. They offer hosting services to small businesses. Their major focus is to scale, perform and grow clients hosting business. For this, company delivers speed, performance and reliability at affordable price. They keep servers up to date and competitive. All hosting packages have capacity to scale up or move to newer hardware. They offer SLAs and 24/7 support that help small businesses to grow continuously. Company has taken confusion and difficulty out of hosting website. Purpose of every business is to make high profits. Company has flexibility without sacrificing valuable time in services and reconstructing applications.

Reliability and Uptime

Company has datacenters located in North Carolina, Morrisville and Dallas, Texas. All Centers packed with advanced security check and card key access. They are secured and protected by diesel generators and fire suppression systems. Datacenters maintain SLAs for internet speeds during high peak usage. They contain fully redundant dual CPU systems powered by Dell.

3essentials offer 99% uptime guarantee with stats from third party monitoring company.

Plans and Pricing

Company caters to small and personal website owner along with hosting packages for any size business. Their hosting plans include dedicated server hosting, VPS hosting and managed server hosting. Their shared hosting package starts with personal account and includes 1GB storage and 10GB data transfer. This type of hosting is best option for static business and personal blogs. Business plan comes with unlimited data transfer and disk space, but limits on number of email accounts, databases and domains.

Webhost also offers 4 ASP.NET plans. It includes MS SQL, Plesk 12, administrative access and daily backups. These all 4 plans packed with CPU cores, RAM, SSD storage ad transfer limits.

Features and Control Panel

As mentioned earlier, webhost focused on small business, that’s why they don’t provide typical range of low cost and shared hosting packages. They specialize in VPS and cloud based servers. Cloud server comes with configurations, which is relay on amount of SSD storage space, transfer amounts, RAM and core processors. Clients can choose from several preconfigured Windows and Linux distributors. They also provide Linux, Apache, MySQL, PHP and more. Packages include SSH and root access, automatic backups, unlimited sub domains and domain aliases, choice of Plesk 12/cPanel. Moreover, Company provides CPU power, RAM, transfer and storage as well as number of domains with each plan.

On the other hand, their cPanel is control panel of choice for the company. This is the mostly used account control in the industry. It is designed for ease of use and fully configurable. cPanel makes it simple and easy for clients to manage their hosting account through billing and setting options, email and databases, script plugins and monitor website statistics.

Technical Support

3essential offers 24/7 support via live chat and email. Support issues begin with online support ticket so that customers can easily create through cPanel. Plenty of customers are happy and satisfied with support services. Company also offers basic online knowledgebase. That knowledgebase has adequate and various topics. Their sales and billing teams are available during standard business hours. They provide assistance with their server monitoring and hosting platform. Their staff can also login to clients control panel and make required changes for them. This will includes correct website code errors, deal with website hacking, move data files and upgrade installation packages and more.

Pros

Affordable plans along with outstanding support, offers both Linux and Windows platform, with every hosting plan clients will get control panel feature.

Cons

Nothing at the moment

Cancellation and Refund Policy

They offer feature rich, fast and reliable hosting services and satisfied their customers with all level of services. If clients want to cancel their hosting account within 30 day period, they will get full refund of hosting fees. Existing customers using one or more services for more than 30 days, those are not entitled for any refunds when purchasing additional services. Refunds will exclude domain name registration, dedicated servers and SSL certificates.

Conclusion

Overall, 3Essentails offer hosting plans especially for small business needs. They deliver scalable solutions, range of operation systems for Windows and Linux platform both. Company gives high uptime guarantee and features that will support clients business to grow. Once account is created, customers must get easy access through control panel and host offers outstanding customer support. Their prices are great and they aimed at very small target customer of beginners.