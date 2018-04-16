Latest News And Review CloudLinux Hosting

Share your valuable feedback, comments or suggestions on Review CloudLinux Hosting
Review CloudLinux Hosting
About Company – Review CloudLinux Hosting
Key Selling Points
- Make Linux secure, stable, and profitable
- The maker of the leading Web server security and stability solutions
Executive
Services Offered – Review CloudLinux Hosting
- KernelCare
- It Provides automatic kernel security updates and patches without reboots for most modern Linux distributions.
- Using it, hosting providers attain optimal performance and uptime.
- It supports most popular Linux distributions including CentOS/RHEL/CloudLinux 5, 6 and 7, Xen4CentOS, OpenVZ & Virtuozzo, Debian 6, 7 and 8, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS and 16.04 LTS, Proxmox VE 3.x & 4.x, and others.
- Eliminate interruption to critical applications, databases, and business processes.
- Imunify360
Official Elastic Sites Provider Seal: Elastic Sites run on a shared server powered by the CloudLinux OS. The OS isolates each customer into a separate Lightweight Virtualized Environment (LVE), which allocates and limits server resources, like RAM, CPU, throughput, and connections, for that customer and improves server stability. Growing customers can have a seamless upgrade or downgrade path, which is provisioned without any manipulation action. Thus fit best with customer needs on a per-customer basis.
CloudLinux OS Node.js Selector
Customers can host JavaScript apps using Node.js 6, 8 or 9
PHP Selector, the Ruby Selector, and the Python Selector
Lightweight Virtual Environment (LVE) technology
Allows web hosts to set-up individual resource limits
The Resource Allocation Controls for Web Hosting Resellers for Plesk
Reseller Limits: Resellers control over end-user resources and set limits to boost revenues and improve server stability. The resources include CPU, IO, memory, number of processes, and concurrent connections per each end-user. Hence, empowers resellers to expand the offering to their end-users, adjust their pricing models, and optimize space usage.