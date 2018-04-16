Latest News And Review CloudLinux Hosting

Share your valuable feedback, comments or suggestions on Review CloudLinux Hosting

CloudLinux Hosting

About Company

Make Linux secure, stable, and profitable

The maker of the leading Web server security and stability solutions

Founder and CEO: Igor Seletskiy

Services Offered

KernelCare It Provides automatic kernel security updates and patches without reboots for most modern Linux distributions. Using it, hosting providers attain optimal performance and uptime. It supports most popular Linux distributions including CentOS/RHEL/CloudLinux 5, 6 and 7, Xen4CentOS, OpenVZ & Virtuozzo, Debian 6, 7 and 8, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS and 16.04 LTS, Proxmox VE 3.x & 4.x, and others. Eliminate interruption to critical applications, databases, and business processes.

Imunify360

Official Elastic Sites Provider Seal: Elastic Sites run on a shared server powered by the CloudLinux OS. The OS isolates each customer into a separate Lightweight Virtualized Environment (LVE), which allocates and limits server resources, like RAM, CPU, throughput, and connections, for that customer and improves server stability. Growing customers can have a seamless upgrade or downgrade path, which is provisioned without any manipulation action. Thus fit best with customer needs on a per-customer basis.

CloudLinux OS Node.js Selector

Customers can host JavaScript apps using Node.js 6, 8 or 9

PHP Selector, the Ruby Selector, and the Python Selector

Lightweight Virtual Environment (LVE) technology

Allows web hosts to set-up individual resource limits

The Resource Allocation Controls for Web Hosting Resellers for Plesk

Reseller Limits: Resellers control over end-user resources and set limits to boost revenues and improve server stability. The resources include CPU, IO, memory, number of processes, and concurrent connections per each end-user. Hence, empowers resellers to expand the offering to their end-users, adjust their pricing models, and optimize space usage.

Customers

No. of Customers: 4,000+ customers and partners, and more than 200,000 product installations including LiquidWeb and Dell

Support: Client-care expertise using the combination of in-depth technical knowledge of hosting, kernel development, and open source

Latest News

(April 16, 2018) Releases the Resource Allocation Controls for Web Hosting Resellers for Plesk