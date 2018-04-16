Ananova

Expert Web Hosting Community

Home » Latest Webhosting News » story » Latest News And Review CloudLinux Hosting

Latest News And Review CloudLinux Hosting

Share your valuable feedback, comments or suggestions on Review CloudLinux Hosting

Review CloudLinux Hosting

About Company – Review CloudLinux Hosting

Key Selling Points

  • Make Linux secure, stable, and profitable
  • The maker of the leading Web server security and stability solutions

Executive

Founder and CEO: Igor Seletskiy

Services Offered – Review CloudLinux Hosting

  • KernelCare
    • It Provides automatic kernel security updates and patches without reboots for most modern Linux distributions.
    • Using it, hosting providers attain optimal performance and uptime.
    • It supports most popular Linux distributions including CentOS/RHEL/CloudLinux 5, 6 and 7, Xen4CentOS, OpenVZ & Virtuozzo, Debian 6, 7 and 8, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS and 16.04 LTS, Proxmox VE 3.x & 4.x, and others.
    • Eliminate interruption to critical applications, databases, and business processes.
  • Imunify360

Official Elastic Sites Provider Seal: Elastic Sites run on a shared server powered by the CloudLinux OS. The OS isolates each customer into a separate Lightweight Virtualized Environment (LVE), which allocates and limits server resources, like RAM, CPU, throughput, and connections, for that customer and improves server stability. Growing customers can have a seamless upgrade or downgrade path, which is provisioned without any manipulation action. Thus fit best with customer needs on a per-customer basis.

CloudLinux OS Node.js Selector

Customers can host JavaScript apps using Node.js 6, 8 or 9

PHP Selector, the Ruby Selector, and the Python Selector

Lightweight Virtual Environment (LVE) technology

Allows web hosts to set-up individual resource limits

The Resource Allocation Controls for Web Hosting Resellers for Plesk

Reseller Limits: Resellers control over end-user resources and set limits to boost revenues and improve server stability. The resources include CPU, IO, memory, number of processes, and concurrent connections per each end-user. Hence, empowers resellers to expand the offering to their end-users, adjust their pricing models, and optimize space usage.

Customers – Review CloudLinux Hosting

 No. of Customers: 4,000+ customers and partners, and more than 200,000 product installations including LiquidWeb and Dell
Support: Client-care expertise using the combination of in-depth technical knowledge of hosting, kernel development, and open source

Latest News – Review CloudLinux Hosting

(April 16, 2018) Releases the Resource Allocation Controls for Web Hosting Resellers for Plesk
DMCA.com Protection Status

%d bloggers like this: